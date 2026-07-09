Secretary of State Marco Rubio cancelled 83% of the programs funded by OUR tax dollars via USAID in April 2025. He cancelled contracts worth tens of BILLIONS of dollars. By July 2025 USAID had ceased to exist as an independent agency. What was left of it was folded into the State Department. The so-called “democracy and governance” money, the hypocritical “civil society” grants, the election programs controlled by The Left, the NGO web which causes so much damage, and all of the UN cover.

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RESULT: SEVEN ELECTIONS TRENDING TO THE RIGHT

All of the Leftist regimes of the Americas have lost significant funding and coordination. Since Trump returned to the White House, the political outcomes in the Americas have seen a massive sea change: Ecuador stayed conservative last April. In October Bolivia ended nearly 20 years of Socialist rule. In November, Honduras elected a conservative president. In December, the new Chile president won a landslide against the Communist candidate with the largest vote total in the country’s history. In February The Right, tough-on-crime candidate in Costa Rico won the presidency decisively and her party achieved a historic breakthrough in the Legislative Assembly, winning 31 out of the 57 seats. In Colombia this June, the Trump-endorsed candidate beat the Leftist putting an end to any collaboration with the drug cartels. In Peru, Conservative Keiko Fujimori will be inaugurated July 28th.

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