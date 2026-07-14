Even before the US Supreme Court ruling which will expand “Birth Tourism,” the US Department of State started dismantling multiple “Birth Tourism” networks operating across Europe and Africa. These operations helped foreign nationals fraudulently obtain visitor visas primarily to give birth on US soil, securing automatic US citizenship for their children under the bastardized interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Share

Birth tourism involves pregnant women traveling to the United States on temporary B-1/B-2 visitor visas with the intent of delivering a child who automatically gains US citizenship. Federal regulations prohibit issuing visitor visas for this purpose.

US embassies acted after receiving heightened alerts for fraudulent documentation. In West Africa, one embassy identified a “sophisticated birth tourism network” involving more than 100 foreign nationals who used fake documents and “visa fixers.” Officials revoked the visas and are coordinating with local authorities to disrupt similar operations. In North Africa, consular officers, working with law enforcement and data analytics, revoked more than 100 visas linked to birth tourists.

In Europe, investigators traced more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024 to at least six companies. These entities coached applicants on visa interviews, arranged US housing, and planned deliveries. The State Department shut down these activities, revoked visas, and imposed permanent bans on several fraudsters.

“Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of US citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes,” the State Department announced. “No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the US.”

The Trump 45 Administration previously targeted birth tourism through visa rules (notably a 2020 regulation creating a rebuttable presumption against pregnant applicants suspected of this intent) and has highlighted domestic cases, such as operations in Texas involving centers accused of facilitating births for foreign nationals, particularly from China.

Birth tourism commodifies US citizenship, straining public resources and potentially creating national security risks (e.g., “anchor babies” who could later facilitate chain migration or return with foreign influences). Watchdogs also have sounded the alarm about how foreign countries could & probably will use these newly minted “paper Americans” to vote in US elections.

“GHOST STUDENTS”

The ghost student scandal is another way criminal networks exploit the system. Organized operations bring pregnant foreign nationals to the United States to secure automatic citizenship and, critically, a Social Security number. The credentials, a legitimate American identity tied to a real Social Security number, are later transferred to criminal syndicates who weaponize them years down the road, enrolling fictitious “students” in open-enrollment community colleges, filing federal financial-aid claims, collecting thousands of dollars per application, and vanishing. Taxpayer money flows out of the US Treasury and into overseas criminal networks.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber