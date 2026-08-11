Although Hasan Piker’s (HasanAbi) net worth is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million, which he has accumulated under America’s “capitalist economic system,” in this short video, he is shouting “let the streets soak in their fxxking red capitalist blood, dude!”

UNIVERSITY WON’T EXPLAIN CANCELATION

In an August 7th statement, the University of Washington announced that the foul-mouthed racist, Hasan Piker, who had been scheduled to “lecture” next January, was cancelled:

“The University of Washington is dedicated to the free exchange of ideas, including on controversial topics and involving provocative speakers. After Hasan Piker was announced as a speaker for the 2026-27 Speaker Series, there was a review of the process by which the event was planned. It was determined that that the process for organizing this event did not meet the necessary level of rigor for University-hosted events in the Speaker Series. As a result, this event will not be held.”

Ha! Yours truly does not believe this extremely Far Left university. After all, they have been promoting and funding domestic violence for over a decade. They cancelled Piker’s “lecture” because he is not capable of giving a “lecture.” He was cancelled because his call for Islamic violence, raping America’s “sisters and daughters,” is a bridge too far, even for the University of Washington which sits in Seattle where voters recently put a Communist mayor in office. Piker is only capable of screaming profanities while looking down at his notes, and demanding that America, our constitution and our Bill of Rights be destroyed.

LET THE MAOIST, ISLAMIST AMERICA-LAST HATER SPEAK!

I, Diane L Gruber, a normal American, say let Hasan Piker speak! The more Americans hear him, the more they will reject the ideology & hate which he espouses, AND the fewer votes DSA candidates, such as his buddy, Abdul El-Sayed, will receive.

Will he again call for the abolition of the “white race?”

Will he again demand that Muslims rape “your sisters and daughters?”

Will he again insist that “America deserved 911?”

Will he again say Orthodox Jews are “inbred.”

“Doesn’t matter if Hamas raped Israeli women because the Palestinian resistance is not perfect,” according to Piker.

Hasan Piker’s message to Democrats who didn’t vote for his Islamist, Communist buddy Abdul El-Sayed, who barely beat his opponent in Michigan’s Democrat primary for US senate last week:^ “You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of sh*t, OK?” So, let me get this straight: I am no longer “racist” for choosing someone other than the “black” or “brown” candidate. Whew! Such a relief! But, now, I am “Islamophobic” simply for choosing a black candidate INSTEAD OF a Muslim candidate. I am getting dizzy trying to figure out if I am a racist or an Islamophobe or “just” a free-thinking American exercising my constitutional right to vote for the candidate who best represents my values & interests.

Piker stated: “I got stopped by a cop [in China] who thought I was making fun of Mao Zedong, which I never would and never will. Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, okay? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet.” Addressing chat comments referring to the tens of millions of deaths intentionally caused by Mao, Piker added: “Okay, for real, for real? Yes, I mean, there was a lot of f*****g excesses, let’s be real. But the People’s Republic of China would not exist without Mao Zedong.”

"I would say China is probably the closest … to an example that we should follow and lessons that we should learn from," Piker said after his trip to China. He just proved that he knows nothing about the history of China which existed for almost 4,000 years before Mao slaughtered 40 to 80 million.

Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet agrees with me. He defended Piker's right to speak, saying "Let the radical Mao loving communist Hasan Piker speak, so long as he can resist the urge to call for the death of his political opponents. Universities do this to TPUSA often and blame some admin error etc. It’s wrong. Let him speak. Let conservatives speak. Peacefully."

PIKER IS NOT AN REAL AMERICAN

Hasan Dogan Piker may have been born in the freest nation on early, the United States of America; but, he is not a real American: He hates America despite the fact that only in America could an immigrant become wealthy at such a young age, 35.

He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on July 25, 1991 and was raised as a Muslim and in wealth in Istanbul, Turkey. He returned to the United States for his college education, graduating from Rutgers University in 2013. He initially gained prominence working as a host, producer, and commentator for The Young Turks (TYT), a Far Left Progressive news network co-founded by his uncle, Cenk Uygur.

Piker began streaming full-time on “Twitch” around 2018–2020. His viewership surged during the 2020 US presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic, and high-profile collaborative streams with America-Last US Representatives Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Self-identified as a socialist and anti-capitalist, he advocates for progressive economic policies, Medicare for All, workers’ rights, and progressive foreign policy reform.

He endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City.

9/11/2001: What A Difference 24 Years Make!!! Diane L. Gruber · September 10, 2025 The voter base is no longer Democrats vs Republicans. It is Insane vs Sane. It is MisFits vs Normal Americans. It is Layabouts vs Productive Citizens. It is America-Haters vs America-Lovers. It is Muslims vs Christians & Jews. And, it is Communists vs Freedom Lovers. At least these are the divides that residents in the biggest city in the nation, New Yo… Read full story

^El-Sayed has repeatedly campaigned with multimillionaire Piker and very much wants the support and votes of his millions of followers who are primarily young men under 30. He has stumped with the foul-monthed “streamer” at college campus rallies and, just before the primary, schmoozed with him at a Detroit pool party.