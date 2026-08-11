AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
6h

It's because of people like Piker that, yes, I am Islamaphobic. The Quran is the work of Satan who always comes up with a counterfeit message to the God of our Bible. It's not the people, it's their book that is the problem.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Haji Piker is the perfect mascot for the Red-Green sewer: born into American freedom, enriched by American capitalism, protected by American speech rights, and committed to spitting on the country that made his soft influencer life possible. He can sneer at America, praise Mao, excuse Hamas, and bully Democrats who refuse to bow before Abdul El-Sayed, but the mask is gone. Let him save the martyrdom schtick for his imaginary lecture hall of 78 virgins. American universities should stop laundering this America-last Maoist clown show as serious political thought.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture