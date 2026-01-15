You may have noticed that the great majority of the Useful Idiots screaming in the streets since Trump 47 was elected 14 months ago, are white women. Whether it was the “Women’s March” hate march last January before Trump was even sworn in, the “Tesla Takedown” temper tantrums in March, the “Hand’s Off” our grift in April, the “No Kings” delusion parade in June, or the other anti-Trump, anti-MAGA protests/riots, a disproportionate number of participants are women, some are dangerous. I was surrounded by such unhinged women when I practiced law in the Portland, Oregon area: Fellow Attorneys, Neighbors, state politicians, and local politicians.

At the May 8, 2023 West Linn City Council meeting fully masked City Councilor Mary Baumgartner was so upset by residents’ comments against their plans to use city parks as homeless camping, the mayor called for a recess to allow her time to take her smelling salts. This is the burb where my husband & I resided for 32 years, until the Democrat riots came to our neighborhood in 2020.

More recently, as ICE arrests ever more foreign national criminals, ever more mentally unstable women, mostly white, have been sent to the streets by George Soros and other billionaires to become cannon fodder for the America Last Cult, some being paid. As they wished for and planned for, on January 7th they got their first “martyr for the cause.” Below is “Leftist Women: Even Crazier After All These Years” by Selwyn Duke which I found in The New American magazine.

More than 50 percent of young, liberal, white women have been diagnosed with some form of “mental health” problem, a 2020 Pew Research Center study found. What’s scarier still, the joke goes, is that this means close to 50 percent are running around undiagnosed.

This is a not uncommon joke for a reason. Observing leftist white women’s behavior during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation hearings, commentator Megan Fox identified the problem. “Screeching gorgons” are afoot, she wrote. Referencing those taking the lead in 2020’s left-wing protests, pundit Andrea Widburg fingered “hysterically angry white women” (HAWW). And millions of others speak of ever troublesome “Karens.”

Now we’re seeing the next iteration, Widburg states: HAWW 2.0 (or is it 3.0)? Writing Saturday, she mentioned that during the George Floyd protests we witnessed how these women aren’t just obnoxious. As Widburg put it:

“Instead, they were crazed harpies, screaming at the top of their lungs, their faces contorted with rage, and often engaging in physical violence. Hysteria seemed too mild a term to describe their outbursts, all of which were in service to the most extreme forms of leftist ideology.”

Incredibly, these women got even worse during recent times’ pro-Hamas protests, Widburg asserts. She then continued:

“Now, in 2026, because the impossible is never a barrier for leftism, these women have somehow managed to become even more emotionally incontinent.”

While comedically put, there’s a reality here. I’ve long emphasized that what we call “leftism” today is actually movement toward moral disorder. Just as a house or car left sitting for years without maintenance deteriorates, so do cultures and countries. And mental states can, too.

Without the benefit of good moral habits (i.e., virtues) and effort to maintain them, minds move toward moral disorder. In theological circles this is called “disordered thinking.”

Disordered Feelings — and Feelers

As a case in point, Widburg mentions the activist shot in Minneapolis, Renee Good, and her lesbian lover, Rebecca. They believed rules didn’t apply to them, she states. Realize, too, that Good reacted when confronted by ICE’s lawful commands with emotion and panic.

Widburg then presented some entries from the HAWW files. First there’s the distraught woman below. She’s not just upset about Good’s passing, but feels guilty because her “white tears are not always helpful.”

Note that she says “I feel like…,” not “I think.” This reflects emphasis on feelings, which predominates today; it’s also characteristically female, bespeaking of emotion-based decision making.

The next entry is the foul-mouthed (yes: language warning), twisted, hostile soul below. Notice that she angrily mentions her father and little brother. This is common: Such women often have “daddy issues.”

Widburg also presents HAWWs in high places. First there’s Seattle’s mayor (below) encouraging constituents to resist ICE. Perhaps she craves her own local Renee Good situation.

Then there’s NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s anti-white “tenant advocate,” Cea Weaver, whom I wrote about last week. She’s apparently so unstable that asking her a question evokes tears.

Finally, proving there’s diversity in the HAWW ranks, there’s Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal. She has the delusion that her agency can arrest ICE agents (the actual Philly police say otherwise). Yes, black women can be unhinged, too.

Not Just Outliers

The preceding reflect more than just anecdotes, too, as the below tweet under the “white-tears woman” video attests. Note that this relates to other recent research: that showing how young men and women are now worlds apart ideologically.

This phenomenon, however, has long been recognized. Just consider the following Orwell line from the dystopian 1940s novel 1984:

“It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.”

Relevant here as well are the results of a study on “left-wing authoritarianism” related by clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson. It found that the best indicators that someone will embrace a left-wing authoritarian mindset are:

Having low verbal intelligence. Being female. Having a female temperament, whether one is female or male. Having at some point taken a woke college course.

Weak Men Beget Warped Women?

Returning to Widburg, she said she liked a theory promulgated by author and philosopher Naomi Wolf, she posted the tweet below.

Now, the “sexually frustrated” framing should perhaps be questioned. It just smacks too much of the Freudian obsession with attributing all problems to carnal causes. The warning about weak men, however, is spot on, as Widburg herself notes.

“Women go crazy when they don’t have the ballast of strong, sane, manly men to anchor them,” she concludes. “And the left, of course, has assiduously worked to destroy American men.”

Quite true. Of course, the problem is multifaceted, with misdirected maternal instincts and women being seduced into psyche-destroying sin also being factors. But it is a reality that married women and single ones (i.e., the “un-anchored”) vote very differently. The former lean Republican while unmarried women vote Democrat by a margin of up to 72 percent.