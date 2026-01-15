AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
3h

Wow thank you. I live in the near suburbs of Minne-hopeless, where well over 50% of the population reliably votes Democrat, no matter what happens. I've come to regard the average passerby on the street as a potentially unhinged danger to me, particularly the women. Right now they are in absolute hysterics over ICE removing dangerous criminals (who are the real threat to them) from the city. The deranged men mostly keep their hysteria to themselves, but the women here just can't stop themselves from blurting it out, even into the faces of people they don't even know. They truly believe that ICE is driving around shooting everyone. Really, they are quite insane. To understand them better: Fooled Again in Minnesota: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/fooled-again-in-minnesota

Reply
Share
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
2h

I loved your line... "This phenomenon, however, has long been recognized. Just consider the following Orwell line from the dystopian 1940s novel 1984: 'It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers−out of unorthodoxy.'"

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture