Actually, I disagree that Leftist violence started with Barack Hussein Obama. The Left has been committing various types of violence since the 1960s. Yes, President Obama was the first president to spew hatred toward his political opponent and his opponent’s voters. He made those on “The Right” his political enemies. He intentionally accelerated political violence substantially while he was promoting racial tensions and creating the domestic terrorist organization called Black Lives Matter. In addition, Joe Biden went out of his way to demonize The Right. He gave speech after speech wherein he blamed Trump supporters, Republicans, Conservatives, et al, for all the ills in America. Once a brilliant high school student, a relative said Assassin Robinson had become “political” and was “full of hate” and “spreading hate.”

The ghouls on social media are now making lists of other media stars which Leftists don’t like. They are seeking other Useful Idiots to assassinate those perceived to be “on the Right.” Keep in mind, a Democrat could find him/herself on this list if he/she says or does something the haters don’t like. The objects of and excuses for their hate are ever changing.

Part of me feels sorry for this Useful Idiot who followed instructions from Democrat leaders, then took out a civil rights icon, a friend of President Trump, and a very effective influencer of young Americans. He will now either spend his life in prison or go before a firing squad.^ I am struck by his naivete. He drove 260 miles to Charlie’s first stop on his “The American Comeback Tour,” shot him and drove 260 miles back to his family home, apparently thinking this was far enough to hide him from authorities. He didn’t wear gloves, so he left DNA all over the railings and ammo, not to mention that he sweated all over the rifle as he “carried” it down his pant leg, walking with a limp.

He actually thought the FBI would not find the gun which he left in a field behind a row of houses. He texted a friend about helping him retrieve it when the heat was off. Say what? This location was not far from the university and he was seen walking to and from this location by a home surveillance camera. It apparently didn’t occur to him that many houses have some form of surveillance cameras, even if that house is not in a Democrat-run city. In short, this hater had apparently never watched true crime shows on TV to learn the techniques used by detectives to solve crimes.

WHO ARE THE USEFUL IDIOTS IN AMERICA?

These people are usually bitter & aggrieved. Useful Idiots follow a leader, a political movement and/or political party whose policies harm them, their loved ones and their neighbors. They are too naïve or too stupid to recognize the damage they are promoting. [Useful Idiots can be found at all educational levels, from illiterate to PhDs.] Many do wise up as time goes on, but many remain Useful Idiots their entire lives. Indeed, some Useful Idiots jump from harmful cause to harmful cause throughout their lifetimes. We are seeing a lot of that: Many of those screaming in the streets & on college campuses praising Hamas’ slaughter of Jews, for example, could also be seen demanding “racial justice” in 2020 as they assaulted/killed/rioted in Democrat cities. They are a tiny, tiny percentage of the population, but they are the loudest and most dangerous.

Some historians believe the term “Useful Idiot” was first coined by Vladimir Lenin when he referred to Russian peasants who fought for the revolution believing they would benefit under the new system. Ole Vlad knew their lot wouldn’t improve and would likely get worse as they exchanged one master, the Czar, for another, Communism. He laughed at their stupidity.

^If the jury sentences him to death, Robinson gets to choose between lethal injection or a firing squad.