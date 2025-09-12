Earlier this morning, President Trump announced on Fox & Friends that the assassin had been arrested. Has this ever happened before? A close friend of a president is assassinated for his political and/or religious beliefs. Upon learning of Charlie’s murder, Trump told his aides to leave the room. He refused to watch the video of his friend’s assassination.

Share

Tyler Robinson, age 22, who was turned in by his father, lives in the southern Utah town of St. George, Washington County, 260 miles south of where he murdered Charlie in Orem, Utah. Charlie was shot at 12:23pm September 10th and the assassin was arrested 10pm September 11th. Both Utah and the United States have the death penalty and AG Bondi has announced that she would seek capital punishment. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called this a “political assassination.”

This young miscreant was well indoctrinated with Marxist theories: One unfired bullet casing was etched with “hey fascist, catch”

A Strong Voice Has Been Silenced Diane L. Gruber · Sep 11 “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump announced on social media. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie,… Read full story