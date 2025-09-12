Tyler Robinson, Assassin Of Donald's Friend, Arrested
Etched on bullet casing: “hey fascist, catch”
Earlier this morning, President Trump announced on Fox & Friends that the assassin had been arrested. Has this ever happened before? A close friend of a president is assassinated for his political and/or religious beliefs. Upon learning of Charlie’s murder, Trump told his aides to leave the room. He refused to watch the video of his friend’s assassination.
Tyler Robinson, age 22, who was turned in by his father, lives in the southern Utah town of St. George, Washington County, 260 miles south of where he murdered Charlie in Orem, Utah. Charlie was shot at 12:23pm September 10th and the assassin was arrested 10pm September 11th. Both Utah and the United States have the death penalty and AG Bondi has announced that she would seek capital punishment. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called this a “political assassination.”
This young miscreant was well indoctrinated with Marxist theories: One unfired bullet casing was etched with “hey fascist, catch”
Unfortunately his miserable life is no where near sufficient payment for the loss of Charlie Kirk. He'll pay the rest in the next life.
Wow. Turned in by his father. Thank God he’s off the streets. I hope his cellmates are MAGA.