AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Oct 15

Heavy, somewhat convoluted and complicated legal decision, but what about parents and their responsibility to control or police their children’s access to screen time on the ubiquitous internet?

Despite settled or agreed to legal decisions short of confiscating cell phones or computers from underage children, Pandora’s Box is open. There’s no going back.

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
Oct 15

I’m looking forward to the eventual deployment of an emp stopping and resetting everything. We will immediately go back to “ survival of the fittest”.

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