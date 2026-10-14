AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 14

Thank You for your reporting. America needs to know the truth.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 14

Great job, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

Many Americans have been aware of extremely serious concerns relating to Omar for years, so these Federal investigations are far from surprising and welcomed by most. I believe that it is more than reasonable to question exactly how Omar became a so-called "American citizen" and also exactly how she really found her way into the highest level of our American government, because given her atrocious anti-American behavior Americans definitely have reasonable suspicions about her legitimacy and motives. As someone who has been involved in the financial industry most of my life, I find the reports of Omar's financial history to be shockingly suspicious, so I am sure that "we" (Americans) will soon be receiving more evidence that Omar is another one of the many in government who have engaged in completely unacceptable behavior. In the meantime, especially as President Trump is in office and he has earned our patience, I hope folks can wait for the evidence to be revealed one way or another without passing judgement! I really don't know if the American people are sophisticated and mature enough at this time in history, however given the undeniable history of "foreign born" Individuals who have somehow found their way into the American governmental system at all levels, only to have inflicted horrific damage to America and all Americans, I hope and pray that "we" can finally have a very honest serious conversation about changing our laws to ONLY allow natural born Americans in the most powerful positions of our government management structure~! There are excellent reasons why our President and Vice President (The Executive Office) has always been Constitutionally restricted to being occupied by natural born Americans, and we have seen the absolutely horrific results when that law has been violated, so Americans now need to expand and strictly enforce that same law/standard to cover ALL government management & leadership positions from the Federal all the way down to the local levels ASAP~! Personally, as an American Constitutionalist, I have ALWAYS been deeply insulted and tremendously disturbed by this COMPLETELY insane policy of allowing foreign born Individuals to occupy OUR American governmental system at management levels~! That is a tremendous obvious weakness that exposes America and ALL Americans to unbelievable risks, so I hope that as these investigations and criminal proceedings continue, Americans will wake up to the fact that natural born Americans are of course not perfect, but they statistically pose less of a potential threat because of their hopeful love of our country~! It is COMPLETELY insane to suggest that any foreign-born Individual brings anything worthwhile to the table, that a great many Americans can't offer, so "we" (Americans) lose absolutely nothing by restricting our government management positions to natural born Americans only~! This lesson will come back to bite us over & over again, until we learn it~!

Sincerely, Mike

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