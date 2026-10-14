Omar shouts at President Trump during his State of the Union address on February 24, 2025.

According to The New York Times, the federal agents investigating Omar have officially issued a number of subpoenas targeting family members and associates. Officials are trying to determine whether any fraud had occurred surrounding Omar’s immigration paperwork. Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, is one of the individuals who has been subpoenaed, according to the Times report. Noor, an author and health care professional, has not publicly commented on the subpoena.

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A FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed Tuesday that her office is investigating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosures, opening a new chapter in the controversy surrounding the Minnesota Democrat’s previously reported multimillion-dollar assets. Pirro said her office was examining Omar’s financial disclosures, which previously showed that the reported value of businesses tied to her husband, Tim Mynett, had surged from as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024.

The latest development comes one day after federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, DC, home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving her immigration paperwork. The Justice Department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant Monday as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. It remains unclear whether the search is connected in any way to the financial disclosure investigation described by Pirro.

The disclosures drew scrutiny from congressional Republicans, including House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, who requested financial records from two companies tied to Mynett in February. The original filings showed millions of dollars in newly reported assets associated with two of Mynett’s business ventures: a California-based winery and a Washington, DC-based venture capital firm.

IS OMAR A MILLIONAIRE?

The winery, eStCru LLC, saw its reported valuation jump from between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024. Rose Lake Capital LLC showed an even sharper increase, rising from a reported value of between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million the following year. Combined, the businesses had reported values ranging from approximately $15,000 to $51,000 in 2023, compared with between $6 million and $30 million in 2024.

Financial disclosure forms report assets in broad ranges rather than exact dollar amounts, meaning the filings did not establish the couple’s precise net worth. Comer requested documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, raising questions about the dramatic increase in their reported valuations.

Omar subsequently amended her financial disclosures in April, reducing the couple’s combined reported assets to between $18,004 and $95,000. The revised filing listed her husband’s two businesses as having no net value after accounting for liabilities.

The congresswoman, who has never held a job in the private sector, has repeatedly maintained that she is not a millionaire. Omar’s latest annual financial disclosure, filed in May, listed assets totaling between approximately $20,000 and $125,000, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis. The filing also reported student loan and credit card debt associated with her husband.

MONDAY’S SEARCH OF OMAR’S DC HOME

Monday morning, federal agents searched the Washington DC home of Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, removing numerous boxes of evidence. They did not search her Minnesota home.

The nature and scope of the investigation were unclear, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin last month cited an “ongoing investigation” that he suggested was examining potential fraud on her family’s immigration paperwork. “Something’s going to happen,” he said. It has long been known that Omar married her brother so that he could immigrate to the United States, although it is unclear if this is part of the investigation. Her brother currently resides in England.

A DHS spokesperson referred questions to the Justice Department, which said in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations agents had executed a judicially authorized search warrant in the Washington, DC area related to an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The street around Somali-born Omar’s home was blocked off Monday as HSI agents carried out the search, with some removing boxes from “seized property evidence.”

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Congresswoman Omar is closely tied to the massive welfare fraud that has taken place in Minnesota the last decade or so:

"War On Fraud's" First Suspect: Minnesota Diane L. Gruber · Mar 3 Trump 47 is the first administration to show any interest in how Americans’ tax money is spent. Vice President JD Vance got a new assignment fighting a “war on fraud” that President Donald Trump declared in his State of the Union address. It’s the latest addition to a portfolio that has included Read full story