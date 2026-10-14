According to The New York Times, the federal agents investigating Omar have officially issued a number of subpoenas targeting family members and associates. Officials are trying to determine whether any fraud had occurred surrounding Omar’s immigration paperwork. Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, is one of the individuals who has been subpoenaed, according to the Times report. Noor, an author and health care professional, has not publicly commented on the subpoena.
A FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro revealed Tuesday that her office is investigating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosures, opening a new chapter in the controversy surrounding the Minnesota Democrat’s previously reported multimillion-dollar assets. Pirro said her office was examining Omar’s financial disclosures, which previously showed that the reported value of businesses tied to her husband, Tim Mynett, had surged from as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024.
The latest development comes one day after federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, DC, home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation involving her immigration paperwork. The Justice Department confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant Monday as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. It remains unclear whether the search is connected in any way to the financial disclosure investigation described by Pirro.
The disclosures drew scrutiny from congressional Republicans, including House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-KY, who requested financial records from two companies tied to Mynett in February. The original filings showed millions of dollars in newly reported assets associated with two of Mynett’s business ventures: a California-based winery and a Washington, DC-based venture capital firm.
IS OMAR A MILLIONAIRE?
The winery, eStCru LLC, saw its reported valuation jump from between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2023 to between $1 million and $5 million in 2024. Rose Lake Capital LLC showed an even sharper increase, rising from a reported value of between $1 and $1,000 in 2023 to between $5 million and $25 million the following year. Combined, the businesses had reported values ranging from approximately $15,000 to $51,000 in 2023, compared with between $6 million and $30 million in 2024.
Financial disclosure forms report assets in broad ranges rather than exact dollar amounts, meaning the filings did not establish the couple’s precise net worth. Comer requested documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, raising questions about the dramatic increase in their reported valuations.
Omar subsequently amended her financial disclosures in April, reducing the couple’s combined reported assets to between $18,004 and $95,000. The revised filing listed her husband’s two businesses as having no net value after accounting for liabilities.
The congresswoman, who has never held a job in the private sector, has repeatedly maintained that she is not a millionaire. Omar’s latest annual financial disclosure, filed in May, listed assets totaling between approximately $20,000 and $125,000, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis. The filing also reported student loan and credit card debt associated with her husband.
MONDAY’S SEARCH OF OMAR’S DC HOME
Monday morning, federal agents searched the Washington DC home of Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, removing numerous boxes of evidence. They did not search her Minnesota home.
The nature and scope of the investigation were unclear, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin last month cited an “ongoing investigation” that he suggested was examining potential fraud on her family’s immigration paperwork. “Something’s going to happen,” he said. It has long been known that Omar married her brother so that he could immigrate to the United States, although it is unclear if this is part of the investigation. Her brother currently resides in England.
A DHS spokesperson referred questions to the Justice Department, which said in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations agents had executed a judicially authorized search warrant in the Washington, DC area related to an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The street around Somali-born Omar’s home was blocked off Monday as HSI agents carried out the search, with some removing boxes from “seized property evidence.”
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Congresswoman Omar is closely tied to the massive welfare fraud that has taken place in Minnesota the last decade or so:
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Thank You for your reporting. America needs to know the truth.
Great job, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!
Many Americans have been aware of extremely serious concerns relating to Omar for years, so these Federal investigations are far from surprising and welcomed by most. I believe that it is more than reasonable to question exactly how Omar became a so-called "American citizen" and also exactly how she really found her way into the highest level of our American government, because given her atrocious anti-American behavior Americans definitely have reasonable suspicions about her legitimacy and motives. As someone who has been involved in the financial industry most of my life, I find the reports of Omar's financial history to be shockingly suspicious, so I am sure that "we" (Americans) will soon be receiving more evidence that Omar is another one of the many in government who have engaged in completely unacceptable behavior. In the meantime, especially as President Trump is in office and he has earned our patience, I hope folks can wait for the evidence to be revealed one way or another without passing judgement! I really don't know if the American people are sophisticated and mature enough at this time in history, however given the undeniable history of "foreign born" Individuals who have somehow found their way into the American governmental system at all levels, only to have inflicted horrific damage to America and all Americans, I hope and pray that "we" can finally have a very honest serious conversation about changing our laws to ONLY allow natural born Americans in the most powerful positions of our government management structure~! There are excellent reasons why our President and Vice President (The Executive Office) has always been Constitutionally restricted to being occupied by natural born Americans, and we have seen the absolutely horrific results when that law has been violated, so Americans now need to expand and strictly enforce that same law/standard to cover ALL government management & leadership positions from the Federal all the way down to the local levels ASAP~! Personally, as an American Constitutionalist, I have ALWAYS been deeply insulted and tremendously disturbed by this COMPLETELY insane policy of allowing foreign born Individuals to occupy OUR American governmental system at management levels~! That is a tremendous obvious weakness that exposes America and ALL Americans to unbelievable risks, so I hope that as these investigations and criminal proceedings continue, Americans will wake up to the fact that natural born Americans are of course not perfect, but they statistically pose less of a potential threat because of their hopeful love of our country~! It is COMPLETELY insane to suggest that any foreign-born Individual brings anything worthwhile to the table, that a great many Americans can't offer, so "we" (Americans) lose absolutely nothing by restricting our government management positions to natural born Americans only~! This lesson will come back to bite us over & over again, until we learn it~!
Sincerely, Mike