In this photo Lt. Col Gabbard is being promoted to major on 10/12/2015.

As Lieutenant Colonel and former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard inches closer to becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, I thought my readers would like to learn more about her. Below is an article I wrote in February 4, 2019 about her when she was running for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.

Share

ARMY MAJOR TULSI GABBARD ANNOUNCES FOR PRESIDENT

Democrat Establish will block Tulsi if she gathers momentum because she thinks for herself, is way too level-headed & too pragmatic for the Loonies who took over the Democrat Party since Trump beat Clinton.

U. S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), kicked off her presidential campaign Saturday with a rally in Honolulu. She pushed strong on her military service, saying she would bring her “soldier’s values” to the White House. Indeed, she was introduced by a soldier who served with her in Iraq.

“These powerful politicians dishonor the sacrifices made by every one of my brothers and sisters in uniform, their families – they are the ones who pay the price for these wars,” Gabbard said. “In fact, every American pays the price for these wars, trillions of dollars since 9/11.”

TULSI HAS A UNIQUE TAKE ON FOREIGN POLICY

Gabbard, 37, said she’s running for president because U.S. military action in Iraq, Libya and Syria has destabilized the Middle East, made the U.S. less safe and cost thousands of American lives. She believes terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group are stronger than before the Sept.11 terrorist attacks.

Rep. Gabbard met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in 2017, causing some to call her an apologist for the man who is accused of gassing his own people. If elected president, she declared:

“I will end the regime-change wars that have taken far too many lives and undermined our security by strengthening terrorist groups like al Qaeda.”

Tulsi was unhappy with President Trump’s stance on Saudi Arabia following the killing of the Washington Post columnist last year. She proved that she can curse as good as any other Democrat in a tweet from last November:

“Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.”

“CAT FIGHT” WITH SENATOR MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI)

Tulsi accused the senator from her own state, Mazie Hirono, and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) of religious bigotry for questioning the judicial fitness of a Trump nominee to the U.S. District Court of Nebraska, based upon his Catholic charity work. She wrote an Op-Ed in The Hill in early January stating, in part:

“While I oppose the nomination of Brian Buescher to the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, I stand strongly against those who are fomenting religious bigotry, citing as disqualifiers Buescher’s Catholicism and his affiliation with the Knights of Columbus.”

In her op-ed, Gabbard noted that the standard her fellow Democrats were using would have disqualified members of the Kennedy family from serving.

“If Buescher is ‘unqualified’ because of his Catholicism and affiliation with the Knights of Columbus, then President John F. Kennedy, and the ‘liberal lion of the Senate’ Ted Kennedy would have been ‘unqualified’ for the same reasons.”

She also noted that Article 6 of the Constitution says there “shall be no religious test” for any seeking to serve.

“The party that worked so hard to convince people that Catholics and Knights of Columbus like Al Smith and John F. Kennedy could be both good Catholics and good public servants shows an alarming disregard of its own history in making such attacks today.”

GABBARD THINKS FOR HERSELF

Tulsi Gabbard became one of the few Democratic lawmakers in DC to back Bernie Sanders’ presidency in 2016 against Hillary Clinton during the primary. She dramatically resigned as a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee to express her support for Bernie.

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, she met with the president-elect to discuss the war in Syria. She was criticized by other Democrats for recognizing that Trump was elected president, while many of them were claiming he was not.

In 2017, Gabbard came under intense criticism, again, (including from some Democrats) for traveling to Syria and meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose own lawmakers have accused of war crimes and even genocide during that country’s brutal civil war.

One Republican lawmaker said:

“Liberals think she’s too conservative, conservatives think she’s too liberal, and just about everyone thinks her coziness with Bashar al-Assad is disturbing.”

INTERESTING BACKGROUND

Gabbard, a native of American Samoa, was elected to the Hawaii State Legislature in 2002 at the age of 21, the youngest woman to be elected to any state legislature in U.S. history at the time.

Major Gabbard of the Army National Guard left office in 2004 to volunteer for deployment to Iraq. She returned to Hawaii in 2006, worked for Hawaii Senator Daniel Akaka, then returned to Iraq in 2009.

In 2010, she became a member of the Hawaii City Council. She was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012. Tulsi comes from a multicultural, multi-religious family and, as a practicing Hindu, was the first Hindu elected to Congress.

CAN GABBARD GET DEMOCRAT NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT?

Tulsi has no hope of ever getting within throwing distance of the Democrat nomination for president. Why? 1) She thinks for herself. THIS is not allowed within the Democrat Party. 2) The Democrat Establish will block her because Tulsi is way too level-headed and pragmatic for the Loony Liberals who have taken over the party.

Normal Americans may find her ideas appealing, however.