Acting on two recent executive orders: March 25th and March 31st by President Trump, “Preserving And Protecting The Integrity Of American Elections” and “Ensuring Citizenship Verification And Integrity In Federal Elections” that aim to limit mail-in voting which is a vehicle for systemic fraud, the US Postal Service proposed a new rule that would effectively create a national voter list and prevent states from mailing ballots to anyone who is not on that list. The proposed rule, which was formally published on June 2nd, comes just one day after a federal judge decided that it was too early to weigh in on Trump’s executive orders because much had not yet been implemented.

Interesting timing, given the obvious fraud in the Los Angeles election for mayor wherein a ballot dump several days after the election resulted in 100% of the new ballots going to Communist Karen Bass whose policies burnt down 8000 homes and burned 12 people to death, or the Muslim immigrant Nithya Raman who is Left of Bass. [Is it possible to be Left of a person who was trained in guerilla warfare in Cuba?] Spencer Pratt, the outsider who lost his own home and had two life-long friends burn to death, got ZERO votes from this dump of fraudulent ballots. BTW, ballot dumps in Democrat-run states never increase the votes for Republican or Independent candidates.

On election night, returns placed Pratt in second place behind Karen Bass, with Raman trailing a very distant third. However, as LA County processed waves of mail-in ballots over the course of the week following election day, Raman overcame the deficit to surpass Pratt by roughly 22,000 votes, shifting the second-place spot, and kicking Pratt out of November’s general election. California Democrats have perfected their election fraud system.

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UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE IS UNDER THE EXECUTIVE, THAT IS: PRESIDENT TRUMP

The new USPS rule could place a huge roadblock in Blue States’ election fraud systems.

“The court recognizes that the Postal Service may ultimately issue a final rule that directly affects plaintiffs or their members, or that the government may develop state citizenship lists that omit specific individuals due to particularized flaws,” US District Judge Carl Nichols, in Washington, DC, wrote in Thursday’s opinion. “Plaintiffs may, of course, renew their motions if and when those future actions occur.”

If implemented, the new postal rule would require state election officials to give USPS a list of voters who have requested mail-in or absentee ballots and to do so at least 30 days before those ballots are set to be distributed under state law. Only voters on the federal government’s list of citizens would ultimately receive ballots. The key here is “requested” because, in mail-in voting states, no one requests ballots. They are just mailed to addresses where people live, or used to live, or dead voters who addresses have been hacked & changed to a Democrat operative’s address, or businesses where Democrat operatives pick them up, fill them out & drop they at a drop box or mail them back.

The lawsuits seeking to block Trump’s executive orders argue that a national voter list would be prone to errors, blocking eligible voters from casting ballots. “If you don’t have honest voting, you can’t have, really, a nation,” President Trump said during the signing ceremony. He added that “massive cheating” had corrupted previous elections.

All states allow absentee mail-in voting (when the voter requests it), but only eight, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Vermont and Hawaii, plus the District of Columbia, automatically send ballots to every human being that has a drivers license, owns a car, signed up for welfare, etc. and, in California, has a gym membership card or electricity bill. Trump’s executive orders hope to eliminate most of the fraud in both who gets ballots & where ballots are sent, AND how ballots are counted without verifying citizenship and residency.

Whether the president eventually succeeds in restricting mail-in voting remains to be seen. Either way, Trump’s orders represent an escalation in his ongoing efforts to improve election integrity. Hopefully, it will be in place in time to ensure fair & honest midterm elections.

WHAT WOULD TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS DO?

Trump’s executive orders call for the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to create a list of every US citizen in each state who is eligible to vote, which would then be shared with state election officials ahead of federal elections. [But, the Biden Regime gave SS numbers to 5.5 Million illegals in hopes of collapsing the SS system.] It would bar the US Postal Service from sending ballots to persons who are not on the federally approved list and require mailed ballots to be sent in envelopes that meet newly created standards, including unique barcodes on each envelope.

The second order also directs the attorney general to prioritize the prosecution of any election officials who violate these new rules and threatens to withhold federal funds from states that don’t comply.

Democrat Marc Elias, an election law expert who is credited or blamed, depending upon one’s point of view, in designing the 2020 election fraud network that installed Biden in the White House, has challenged a long list of Republicans’ changes to voting in recent years, announced his plan, on Democrats’ Blue Sky, to sue to block Trump’s second election integrity order within a few minutes of its being signed.

WHAT IS MAIL-IN VOTING?

Non-military, in-country voters first got a chance to vote by mail in the late 1800s only if they provided a good reason why they couldn’t go to their polling place on Election Day, like work or illness. In the 1980s, California became the first state (of course it did) to allow absentee voting for any reason, including convenience. Americans have traditionally voted in neighborhood polling places, but since the 1980s, many states have eased rules on issuing absentee ballots, allowed voters to cast ballots in person before Election Day, or even begun mailing ballots to all voters. Starting in 2020, Blue States started sending ballots to every adult in the state.

Today, there are basically three kinds of mail-in voting: 1) Absentee ballots that require an excuse; 2) Absentee ballots that don’t require an excuse; and 3) universal vote-by-mail ballots, which are automatically sent to every adult, regardless of citizenship, in a given state. Absentee ballots need to be requested; universal vote-by-mail ballots do not.

Based on the US Census Bureau data tracking the share of votes submitted by mail-in presidential election years, here is the breakdown of the trend from 2000 through 2024:

Share of Votes Cast by Mail (2000–2024)

2000: 10.2%

2004: 12.1%

2008: 14.7%

2012: 15.9%

2016: 21.0%

2020: 43.0% (Historical % in Blue States to help Biden/Harris.)

2024: 29.0%

Key Trends

Steady Growth (2000–2016): Mail-in voting saw a gradual, consistent increase over these sixteen years as more states adopted no-excuse absentee options or transitioned to universal mail-in systems.

The 2020 Spike: The share of mail-in ballots more than doubled to 43.0% due to widespread policy expansions in Blue States to facilitate fraud to help Biden/Harris “win” over Trump/Pence.

The 2024 Baseline: As Americans became ever more aware that mail-in voting is not only rife with fraud and that it was designed to ensure that Democrats win, in-person voting is slowly returning to pre-2020 levels. It remained significantly higher (29.0%) than any pre-2020 election cycle, signaling a “permanent” shift into ballot and voter fraud systems.

Eight states, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Vermont & Hawaii, and the District of Columbia automatically send out universal vote-by-mail ballots to every human being in the state’s various databases. Other states allow at least one of these three forms of mail-in voting. Forty-two states require voters to request an absentee ballot. Fourteen of those states require voters to explain why they can’t vote in person. The other 28 states allow voters to cast absentee ballots by mail without providing an excuse.

In the 2024 general election, almost 30% of all ballots were cast by mail. That’s 48 million votes. In the 2020 election, wherein Americans witnessed a candidate who did not campaign because he was in the second stage of dementia, the number was even higher: nearly 66 million votes came in via USPS. Trump “lost” to Biden by more than 7 million votes which, have since been proven to be “ghost ballots” harvested by paid Democrat operatives and other forms of fraud. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE MIDTERMS?

Over the last five years, many states have improved voting laws to provide better election integrity, including those governing mail-in voting. These states tend to be controlled by Republicans. In February, Trump told a podcaster that he wants Republicans to improve elections in 15 states: “We have states that are so crooked,” Trump said at the time. “We have states that I won that show I didn’t win.” The president did not say which states he had in mind.

HOW WOULD THE SAVE ACT AFFECT MAIL-IN VOTING?

The SAVE Act would not override state mail-in voting rules, or fulfill Trump’s wish to ban the practice altogether. But it would make voting by mail harder. That’s because the bill’s new proof of citizenship rules would also apply to voters who register to vote by mail. Anyone registering for an absentee ballot, with some limited exceptions, would still have to go in person to a local elections office to present their passport or birth certificate for their registration to be valid.

Right now, only eight states require documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Expanding these standards nationwide would prevent non-citizens from voting.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.