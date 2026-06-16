AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The permanent political class wants Americans staring at vote totals while ignoring the corrupted ballot population created upstream. That is the genius of mail-in chaos: once fraudulent or unverifiable ballots enter the system, recounts simply count the same bad inventory again. Trump’s executive orders and the USPS rule target the pipeline: citizenship verification, voter request lists, traceable envelopes, and consequences for officials who ignore the rules. The Deep State-media complex will scream “disenfranchisement” because verification threatens the machine. Good. Citizens vote. Ballots require custody. Elections need deadlines. Fraud dies when the mail-in fog is burned off.

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