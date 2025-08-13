As of early 2025.

As my readers are aware, the Deep Staters in the US Census Bureau rigged the allocation of congressional seats following the 2020 census. If you are not familiar with this, please check out the article linked below. Hopefully, these corrupt federal employees will be jettisoned during Trump 47’s tenure.

CORRECTING CENSUS COLLECTION

Beginning with the 1960 census, the citizenship question was removed. In other words, from the first census in 1790, through the 1950 census respondents were asked where or not they were American citizens.

Illegal aliens, which were assumed to be somewhere between 22 and 30 million at the time of the 2020 census (before the Biden Regime imported 21 million), were counted and gave Blue States more congressional districts. More foreign nationals, once they have illegally entered America, migrate to Blue States because of their sanctuary policies and because their welfare grift is bigger and easier to obtain. THAT is just one way Blue State Democrat voters have an advantage over other Blue State voters.

President Donald J. Trump is seeking to change how the US Census Bureau collects data, ordering the Commerce Department to exclude illegal aliens from the US Census. He announced the plan via a post to Truth Social:

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024. People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

NOT A NEW IDEA

The proposed change continues a long-running effort by President Trump to reduce the impact of illegal aliens on the balance of political power in the United States, and returning the census to historical standards. The US Census is crucial to the distribution of political power in the United States and, in recent decades, has given Democrats the advantage over Republicans. So, Trump’s move is certain to face challenges with Democrat federal judges, as have past efforts at making such alterations to the census.

The census, a count of the number of people in the United States conducted every ten calendar years at the turn of each decade, is a major component of the American political system mandated by the US Constitution. While every state receives two seats in the Senate regardless of its size, the number of seats a state receives in the US House of Representatives, as well as the number of Electoral College votes it receives, is based on its population. The number of votes a state gets in the Electoral College is determined by adding the number of seats a state has in the House to its two Senate seats.

Every state gets at least one seat in the US House, but populous states receive far more, as is the case for Blue California, with 52 representatives, Blue New York, with 26 representatives, Blue Illinois, with 17 representatives, and Red Texas, with 38. The census is also responsible for determining how to distribute around $2.8 billion in federal funding for roads, healthcare, education, and various forms of grift.

According to Pew Research, Los Angeles and other California cities, New York, and Chicago are home to the largest illegal alien populations. In the past, Trump has attempted to have illegal aliens excluded from apportionment of US House seats, Electoral College votes, and federal funding. In 2019, he made a push to include questions about an individual’s citizenship status on the census, but was blocked by federal courts.

FINALLY, REPUBLICANS FIND THEIR BACKBONES

Recently, Republicans in Texas have moved to redraw their state’s congressional map, though they’ve been stymied in the endeavor by the flight of around 57 Democrat House members from the state to avoid a vote. The effort has been encouraged by Trump, who’s also sought similar changes in Republican states like Missouri and Louisiana. A new census excluding illegal aliens, who are highly represented in Blue states like California and New York, as well as battleground states like Arizona, could see Blue states lose representation and electoral power. America’s have been laughing at Illinois’s gerrymandered map but, take a look at Oregon’s. Both states have been run by and ruined by Democrats for decades.

The decennial census represents the largest non-military undertaking by the federal government, requiring an army of employees to receive responses from as close to one hundred percent of American households as possible. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that around 288,000 people were employed to follow up with non-responsive households for the 2020 Census. It is also expensive. In March 2023, the Government Accountability Office estimated that the 2020 Census cost taxpayers around $13.7 billion.