AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Nick Apel
3h

Yes these political games are destroying our country.

kathy
1h

NO, illegals should never be counted in the census. If a criminal breaks into my house, I do not count him as a family member and put him on my health insurance plan. He is here against my will.

I pull out my ... protection ... and make him leave.

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
