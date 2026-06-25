Caption: The young unaccompanied minors in this 2021 photo wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Donna Department of Homeland Security (in Donna, Texas) holding facility, the main detention center for children who were sent alone by their parents. This photo shows only teenage boys, but there were just as many girls who were sent across the border because the parents knew the Biden Regime would allow them in which, eventually, would allow their parents in, as well. Kids of all ages were sent, unaccompanied, including mere toddlers.

Trump Administration officials announced June 11th that they had located 146,000 unaccompanied migrant children who had been thrown away by the Biden Regime after crossing the US-Mexico border, but 300,000 additional children remained missing.

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During a news conference with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin announced that “we found 146,000 kids so far,” a significant increase from the 22,000 last September.

Mullin quickly added, however, that “we still have nearly 300,000 [children] missing.” He continued, “When we start digging into these cases, and you start hearing the absolute horrific things that took place underneath the Biden Administration, [it is] either true neglect at best and criminal at worst, to allow 450,000 kids to go missing throughout this country.”

BIDEN TEAM TURNED CHILDREN OVER TO UNVETTED ADULTS

Blanche added that the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security had identified “15,500 super-sponsor cases … when somebody [fraudulently] sponsors more than three [unrelated, unaccompanied, migrant] children” to enter the United States.

Mullin’s and Blanche’s announcement comes after US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced on June 3rd that it had uncovered “rampant fraud in the Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) process,” which “provides a pathway to lawful permanent resident (LPR) status, and ultimately naturalization, for illegal alien minors under the age of 21 who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned by either one parent or both parents.”

These incidents highlight the national-security risks and human cost of the Biden-era border crisis that brought about 21 million unvetted illegal aliens into the United States.

In early 2021 Tara Rodas, who speaks Spanish, volunteered to go to California to assist the Biden Regime in finding “homes” for unaccompanied children whom DHS Secretary Mayorkas was bringing across the southern border. Remember, at the time, this Democrat Regime was only importing people from Mexico, Central America and South America, so most spoke Spanish. In 2022 they started flying them in from Africa, Asia and other countries that do not speak Spanish or English.

DIANE’S QUESTION: Will any Biden bureaucrats be prosecuted for intentionally turning over these children to sexual predators and/or slave traffickers?

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber