On January 23rd, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released a statement notifying public housing authorities (PHAs) and owners in HUD-funded housing programs that they have 30 days (February 22nd) to verify the citizenship and immigration status for all tenants using the new Enterprise Income Verification-Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (EIV-SAVE) Tenant Match Report.

PHAs must use the EIV-SAVE report to confirm tenant eligibility and initiate any necessary corrective actions. Those who fail to do so may be subject to sanctions, funding recapture, and any other corrective action that HUD deems necessary. This order is based on Section 214 of the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14218, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

RAMPANT FRAUD

This order follows a HUD and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) joint audit exposing rampant government benefits fraud. HUD announced nearly 200,000 tenants are flagged for eligibility verification, with 25,000 deceased tenants still “occupying” housing units, and 6,000 ineligible non-citizens illegally receiving benefits. [NOTE: Surely, this figure is a gross under count. The Biden Regime put hundreds of thousands of poor Americans on waiting lists in order to give his “newcomers” housing.] HUD Secretary Scott Turner stated:

“We are proud to collaborate with DHS to execute on the President’s agenda of rooting out abuse of taxpayer funded resources. Ineligible non-citizens have no place to receive welfare benefits. With this new directive and audit, HUD is putting new processes in place to safeguard taxpayer resources and put the American people first.”

Assistant Secretary for Public & Indian Housing Ben Hobbs added that this step prioritizes American families on waitlists, stating:

“Today’s action to verify the immigration eligibility of all HUD-assisted households is a major step forward to ensure we put American families first and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse…. There are hundreds of thousands of American families on housing waitlists across the country. It is essential we prioritize our limited resources to eligible families only.”

For decades, globalists have undermined US sovereignty through mass migration and the welfare state, transferring billions of dollars in wealth from Americans to subsidize the illegal-migrant invasion. These non-citizen criminals who disregarded the laws of our nation have been rewarded with housing, food, healthcare, education, and US citizenship for their children.

Although this long-overdue measure could save billions, it’s not nearly enough. Expanding federal and state audits across every welfare program to dismantle the globalist welfare magnet for illegal aliens is a crucial first step before America finds itself overrun by foreign cultures that will not assimilate. In short, before we become Europe.

These issues are the downstream effects of an out-of-control government bloated by socialist welfare schemes and open-border policies. The first, second, and third-order consequences of these disastrous policies have proven catastrophic for our nation and our society.

