AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

David Ziffer
1m

Good news here, but once again no mention of the real underlying criminals. Who really benefits from all this at taxpayer expense? All this housing is just a subsidy to the corporations who hire most of these aliens. Those corporations violate our laws (see US Code 1324) just as the aliens do. They do it so that they can further violate our tax and labor laws. Union-supporting Democrat voters don't seem to understand that by voting Dem they are supporting a vast corporate criminal enterprise that undermines their own unions and funnels their tax dollars into the pockets of the CEOs and shareholders of the capitalist corporations they claim to despise. Democrat voters think they are signalling some great virtue by opposing ICE, when in fact they are nothing more than stooges undermining themselves. READ: "Who Is Really Behind our Illegal Immigration?" https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/who-is-really-behind-our-illegal

kathy
41m

YES!!! I struggle to pay my high property taxes and insurance on a simple 1,200 sq ft house, and they live rent free on my dollar!

