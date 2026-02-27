George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” with his impression of Trump’s State of the Union. Diane discusses some of the highlights from his speech. Steve and George live in Virginia so Steve was assigned the miserable task of watching the Democrat response given by Virginia’s new Socialist/Islamist Governor Abigail Spanberger who did not watch the same SOTU speech that the us three “Get Real” pundits watched.

SO MANY POSITIVE HAPPENINGS IN AMERICA

Steve and George were impressed with the fact that AI centers will be producing their own electricity instead of increasing homeowners’ electricity rates. Steve liked the fact that foreign investments exceeded $18 Trillion in his first year. Contrast that to Biden’s FOUR years: $1 Trillion. George appreciated what Trump said about corporations not being allowed to buy up single family homes and thus increasing the cost of housing while making it harder for Americans to become homeowners. Steve, who will have a new grandbaby shortly, likes the Trump Accounts.

President Trump touched upon a number of topics Diane has written about such as illegal aliens driving slaughtering motorists using big rigs and reminding Americans that most people on earth live under totalitarianism without the freedoms we take for granted, freedoms Democrats are trying to destroy.

