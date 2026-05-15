The“Get Real” host, George, started this podcast by asking Steve about Virginia’s recent gerrymandering, and Democrats subsequent plans to fire all seven members of the Virginia Supreme Court in order to pack it with Leftist activists who will ignore the Virginia Constitution. Since Democrats can’t win through good policies and debate, they must rig the election system and the courts so that they hold power forever.

After the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved congressional map that would have created ten out of eleven Democrat congressional seats, Virginia’s Democrats discussed a strategy to remove all seven justices. The idea, raised during a Saturday call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Virginia’s Democratic House members, would lower the mandatory retirement age from 73 to 54, forcing the entire bench into retirement. If they can’t accomplish packing the court, they have three other schemes.

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Diane, who lived in Taiwan in the 1970s, discusses why the Taiwanese people are not Chinese and why they don’t want to become part of China. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

George, Steve and Diane also discuss how an historically illiterate woman, AOC, wound up in the US House of Representatives.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 13th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.