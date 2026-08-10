AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Dave Menard's avatar
Dave Menard
11h

💪🇺🇲 MAGA/KAGA/AMERICA1ST/DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
5h

WELL DONE PATRIOTS!

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