Trump-Endorsed Candidates Had Fabulous Primaries On August 4th
MAGA Is Alive & Well!
President Trump had an AMAZING night on August 4th primary elections: 28/29 of Trump endorsed candidates won their primaries across five states!
Washington
• U.S. House:
• John Braun (03)
• Amanda McKinney (04)
• Michael Baumgartner (05)
Kansas
• Governor: Ty Masterson
• U.S. Senate: Roger Marshall
• U.S. House:
• Tracey Mann (01)
• Derek Schmidt (02)
• Ron Estes (04)
Missouri
• U.S. House:
• Ann Wagner (02)
• Bob Onder (03)
• Mark Alford (04)
• Rick Brattin (05)
• Eric Burlison (07)
• Jason Smith (08)
Virginia
• U.S. House:
• Rob Wittman (01)
• Jen Kiggans (02)
• John McGuire (05)
• Ben Cline (06)
• Morgan Griffith (09)
Michigan
• Governor: John James
• U.S. Senate: Mike Rogers
• U.S. House:
• Jack Bergman (01)
• John Moolenaar (02)
• Bill Huizenga (04)
• Tim Walberg (05)
• Tom Barrett (07)
• Lisa McClain (09)
• Mike Bouchard (10)
The only Trump-endorsed candidate who did not win was Amir Hassan in Michigan CD 08.
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MAGA IS ALIVE AND WELL!
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💪🇺🇲 MAGA/KAGA/AMERICA1ST/DEPORT ALL ILLEGAL ALIEN INVADERS
WELL DONE PATRIOTS!