A policeman walks in front of the Antifa flag in Thuringia, Germany.

The Trump Administration has designated four European Antifa groups as terrorists in Germany, Italy, and Greece. The designations put the groups, Antifa Ost, Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI), Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, and Armed Proletarian Justice, in the same category with groups like ISIS-K and al-Shabaab. The move comes amid a push by President Donald Trump to target Antifa in the United States, as well.

On November 13th, the Trump Administration designated these four violent leftist networks in Europe as terrorist organizations in a long-overdue effort to stop the radical ideologies threatening Western civilization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation of “violent Antifa” groups in Germany, Italy, and Greece that have engaged in bombings, shootings, and attacks in the name of “anti-fascist” activism. The groups labeled by the State Department include:

Antifa Ost (East) in Germany: “hammerbande” carried out hammer attacks in Dresden between 2018 and 2023.

Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front in Italy: sent explosive packages to politicians, shot the CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare, and claimed responsibility for letter bombs sent to Italy’s national tax collection agency, Deutsche Bank executives, and foreign embassies.

Armed Proletarian Justice in Greece: planted a bomb outside Athens’ riot police headquarters.

Revolutionary Class Self-Defense in Greece: claimed responsibility for the February 2024 Labour Ministry bombing, and the April 2025 explosion at Hellenic Train.

In the press release, Rubio condemned the “anti-Americanism,” “anti-capitalism,” and “anti-Christianity” Marxist ideologies they espouse to justify their attacks, and the State Department stated in a post on X, “Anarchist militants have waged terror campaigns in the United States and Europe, conspiring to undermine the foundations of Western Civilization through their brutal attacks.”

These designations, effective November 20th, empower the United States to freeze assets, block financial support, and deny resources to these networks, and mirror Trump’s executive order on September 22nd that labeled Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, fulfilling his promise to dismantle leftist threats that have fueled chaos. This announcement comes after increasing concerns over leftist violence, including the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10th, and ongoing violent protests against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland.

These movements operate as decentralized cells in order to incite and carry out their “anti-fascist” violence targeting Christians, politicians, Conservatives, and law enforcement. Europe’s long history of leftist terror serves as a warning for America, Antifa-linked US agitators have escalated protests into riots, mirroring their European counterparts playbook.

President Trump’s action exposes past complacency toward radical leftists, who have been allowed to operate with impunity for decades. Americans must demand our leaders not tolerate Marxist, leftist, globalist, Deep State mayhem.