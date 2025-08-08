Historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney analyzes how Democrat activist judges are still ignoring the recent SCOTUS ruling in Trump v. CASA wherein federal injunctions against actions of a president are no longer nationwide, and are now reduced to just the jurisdiction of that one trial judge. He also discusses how Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is sabotaging Trump’s nominees. Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss the importance of family farms and how Oregon is outlawing them. Diane also discusses the problem of honor killings by Muslims living in Western nations.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on August 6th. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from our beach house on the Washington Coast, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River as it empties into the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Oregon Has Created ANOTHER Scheme To Destroy Family Farms Diane L. Gruber · Aug 6 Democrats in Oregon have become very inventive in their decade-plus quest to shut down small, family owned farms so that Big Farm, who donate millions to them each election cycle, can completely take over all farming activity in the state.^ Their latest scam, which became effective January 1, 2025, will not only damage small farms, but will also damage … Read full story