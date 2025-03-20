After being sworn in on January 20th, President Trump directed the attorney general and other top officials to identify countries around the world “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals from those countries” pursuant to the act. While campaigning for the 2024 election, Trump floated a travel ban on citizens from several countries, including Libya and Somalia, as well as “anywhere else that threatens our security.”

Share

LEAKED MEMO NAMES 41 COUNTRIES

According to an internal memorandum, the State Department has come up with a list of 41 countries, divided into three groups.

In Group No. 1, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, is set for full visa suspensions, if Trump activates travel bans. The five countries in Group No. 2, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan, would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions. Group No. 3 has 26 countries, including Belarus and Pakistan, which would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days.”

A White House official did not deny that new travel restrictions are being considered.

EVERY PRESIDENT HAS FULL AUTHORITY

Does this sound familiar? Trump 45, using the list of terrorism-producing countries created by the Obama Administration, issued Executive Order 13769, a 90-day temporary travel ban in January 2017, barring entry of Syrian refugees and temporarily suspending the entry of individuals from six other countries: Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act,^ a president can “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens” whenever he “finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.” Nevertheless, this action triggered Democrat-funded riots at airports and in major cities across the country.

Democrat officials in Hawaii, complaining that their tourism business would be severely impacted, sued over this lawful exercise of presidential authority, arguing these restrictions went beyond those allowed by the act. Activist judges blocked the order before the US Supreme Court, in 2018, ruled that the president had the authority to limit admissions from these countries:

“By its plain language, [the act] grants the President broad discretion to suspend the entry of aliens into the United States,” Justice John Roberts wrote at the time. “The President lawfully exercised that discretion based on his findings—following a worldwide, multi-agency review—that entry of the covered aliens would be detrimental to the national interest.”

QUESTION:

If Trump 47 issues any kind of travel ban on individuals from terrorism-producing countries, how quickly will the rioting begin?

^The Oregon State Bar hated Trump so much they began plotting against him the day after he was elected. Their schemes took many forms, but the one that was the most troubling for me, as a practicing attorney, was the three-hour seminar they held at the Bar’s HQs in Tigard on February 14, 2017. I attended. This seminar was unique for two reasons: 1) It was the first one EVER that was free. Normally, they would have charged $75.00 to attend. 2) This was the first time EVER they allowed non-attorneys to attend. This seminar was advertised to the public. They wanted to spread their propaganda far and wide: The six activist speakers spent three hours claiming how the plain language contained in the Immigration and Nationality Act did not mean what it said. Thus, President Trump did not have the authority to issue the temporary travel bans. Disgusting!