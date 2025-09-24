As the assassin’s thought processes became public, we all learned that he shot Charlie because, at least in part, he had been sucked into Antifa’s hate-filled ideology. Indeed, he etched Antifa slogans on his unspent bullet casings. I believe that the assassination of his friend and civil rights icon was what pushed the president to finally make this designation, a designation he toyed with in 2020 as cities were burning.

Share

MORE PROOF DEMOCRATS LOVE DOMESTIC TERRORISM

I was delighted to learn that Trump 45 did attempt to investigate Antifa’s methods of operation in Portland, the birthplace of Antifa in America. Oregon’s Senator Ron Wyden, however, was very unhappy that the terrorism arm of the Democrat Party had been investigated. On October 27, 2022 he wrote:

“Oregonians had a right to get a full accounting of the Trump Administration’s twisted efforts to provoke violence in Portland for his political gain,” Wyden said. Ha! Don’t you enjoy how Democrat lawmakers fan the flames of violence while blaming those who try to stop it? Wyden continued:

“Now the public knows much more about how political DHS officials spied on Oregonians for exercising their First Amendment right to protest and justified it with baseless conspiracy theories.” Fact: Officials interviewed some of the rioters who had been arrested. Only the most violent were arrested because the Democrat mayor and Democrat governor believed they were benefiting from months of rioting.

Note: Just six months before Wyden made these remarks, the Biden Regime launched “Arctic Frost” to spy on 92 Republican, Conservative and Christian organizations and people, including Turning Point USA. Wyden is whining about the Trump 45 Administration investigating the violence in Portland, while the Biden Regime is spying on law-abiding people and organization without any legitimate reason to do so. That’s rich!!

DHS created Operational Background Reports (OBRs) on rioters, which I assume will help the FBI and DOJ with their RICO investigations and prosecutions. OBRs included past criminal history, travel history, Intelligence Community records, and publicly available social media. Draft dossiers included friends and family of rioters as well.

My husband recently bought Andy Ngo’s “Unmasked, Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy,” for me not realizing that I bought it and read it four years ago. I will gift this new copy to the first America-First Re-Ignited subscriber who sends me an email at DianeLGruber@Gmail.com.

Here is the link to Trump’s September 22th Executive Order.