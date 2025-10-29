“Democrat politicians, who would have you believe that theirs is the party of “the people,” are lining their pockets with campaign contributions - compensation for being shills for the enormous corporations that hire illegal aliens en masse at our expense. These corporations, who have no respect for our immigration laws, obviously can’t be expected to have any respect for our tax or wage laws either. We subsidize them by paying for the public infrastructure and social welfare needed to accommodate their displacement of legitimate citizen employees with waves of impoverished newcomers. Isn’t it strange how we never seem to discuss how all these tens of millions can possibly come here to be illegally employed and who is illegally employing them?” David Ziffer “Who Is Really Behind our Illegal Immigration?”

Following Is A Discussion Among Several Of My Subscribers:

Kathy:

I spent 10 years as a long haul truck driver, first attending a 320-hour driving school, 160 hours of over the road driving in school, a written test, a driving test, a detailed vehicle inspection test, an air brakes test, a signs test, a vision test, a DOT physical, and written tests for each of: HazMat, doubles and triples, tankers, and passenger endorsements, and then 5 weeks of over-the-road training with a trainer.

I had a background check every year, several “surprise” drug tests per year, occasional “surprise” breathalyzer tests, and further annual training because of the HazMat endorsement.

These ILLEGAL immigrants are getting NONE of this and don’t speak English. They CAN’T READ SIGNS. They are being GIVEN CDL’s (or they are BUYING them) without any competency requirements. One got a NY CDL license, that says “NO NAME GIVEN.”

Driving an 18-wheeler is not rocket science, but not everybody can do it. I fired 80% of my trainees because I didn’t consider them safe to drive around MY family. Everybody needs to know the laws and be able to read emergency signs and understand law enforcement officers. The CDL Legislation of 1992 REQUIRES citizenship and only ONE CDL, but the illegals are getting several so they can keep going if one gets revoked.

These illegals have no skin in the game. If they wreck, it isn’t THEIR families they are killing.

Diane L. Gruber:

What state did you get your CDL in?

Kathy:

Florida. 1993. I had a “chauffeur’s license” before that so I could drive the school bus and school van on field trips. I was a math teacher. I went to driving school in 1993 and changed careers for 10 years before going back to teaching.

Essay33:

“They are being GIVEN CDL’s (or they are BUYING them) without any competency requirements.”

This is exactly what is happening, and the owners of the rigs are involved too. The drivers are invariably countrymen of the truck owners, often their relatives, and they work together to game the system. I’ve seen this firsthand working commercial auto accident claims in Washington state. I know what it takes to get a CDL here and these men are neither trained nor tested; somehow they are paying people in the DOL to get the license.

Diane L. Gruber:

Are you an insurance claims agent? I would like to know more.

Essay33:

I am no longer an insurance claims agent. I left the industry in 2021 and now work for a completely different industry. I worked unrepresented (no attorney) bodily injury claims and then commercial insurance policy claims for years before the sheer weight of handling everyone else’s bad day wore me out.

Kathy:

True. The one who killed people in Florida had several CDL licenses from CA and OR, and he spoke no English. FL police had to get an interpreter. He fled back to CA. He worked for an illegal trucking company owned by one of his countrymen.

Trucking companies are required by law to periodically test every driver for alcohol and drugs. Does anybody believe that is being done by those companies?

Many companies are “certified” to do “third-party testing” so that the driver does not have to take his rig to the DMV and be tested. Considerable cheating goes on! I drove for a good company that started doing third-party testing as a money-maker. Their tester was soon fired for accepting bribes. Third-party testing needs to end, too.

Frank:

In California, HazMat driving is an invitation to get an expensive ticket. The cops will stop placarded trucks and inspect them, no excuse needed. They are of course shopping for an excuse to write a ticket.

Kathy:

VERY TRUE about HazMat. They can fine you thousands of dollars for a “cracked reflector” that isn’t even required and can’t fall off because it is almost impossible to remove and replace. HazMat fines are exponentially higher than any other fines.

God help you if a marker light burns out between your last stop and the DOT scale, so that you couldn’t possibly know about it. Every light burns out sometime. No allowances. Big fines.

Kathy:

California in particular targets out-of-state drivers as a money-maker. The state speed limit for big rigs is 55mph, even across long straight stretches of desert on I-8, I-10, I-15, and I-40, while cars pass us at 70mph or more. Tickets have been given for 57mph while cars speed by at 80. Tickets for big rigs are several times those for cars for the same offense. A moneymaker.

Also, as a moneymaker, CA requires every trailer without a CA license tag to buy a Trip Permit each time they enter CA. Every driver MUST buy SEVERAL since they are good for only 3 days, and if the driver swaps trailers or stay longer then 3 days, the permit expires, requiring a new one. They are NOT sold in CA, only by CA in border states, so if a driver ran out of trip permits, he is SOL. Fines are from $500 to $1,000.

Frank:

Thank you. And then they wonder why there is a truck driver shortage. Which raises another question: who is paying the fines of illegal alien truck drivers, who work for illegal alien carriers, and get paid nothing?

Kathy:

There is a driver shortage for many reasons:

1. shipper and receiver treatment of truck drivers.

2. pay

3. targeting by cops and DOT in several states (CA, OH, NJ, NY, MA, CT, OR, WA, IL, GA, and PA, among others).

4. stress from lack of overnight parking in many areas.

5. outrageous tolls

6. Outrageous fines

to name a few.

Frank:

Thanks, very well stated. No surprise that the Blue states are the ones targeting truck drivers.

Kathy:

Just as nobody paid the fines of Mexican drivers who ran all over the USA because of Clinton’s NAFTA legislation, hitting cars and trucks and causing mayhem. They fled and came back again with a different driver license and different names and numbers on their rigs.

When they get a ticket, they switch to a different CDL and change the ID numbers on the rig. THAT is why the CDL was created by federal legislation, to prevent drivers from having more than one.

Frank:

Thank you. Good points. They must have an entire operation going to support Mexican truck drivers, and my money says George Soros has a big hand in it.

The state of Iowa placed signs outside of a building that literally welcomed illegal alien truck drivers, and provided training for them - no doubt, for free.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy is considering prosecuting Newsom, as he was the only governor that refused to comply with Duffy’s new guidelines. Let’s hope that happens.

Kathy:

No doubt George Soros is funding some of it. We had trouble in truck stops and drop yards because the Mexican “NAFTA” drivers stole parts and fuel and cargo from our rigs. I picked up many trailers in Laredo that had parts missing, sometimes wiring, lights, tires, and the trailer crank handle.

I would bet this theft is going on with the illegal drivers now. They apparently aren’t getting any training and are not being required to pass any tests. That’s part of the problem.