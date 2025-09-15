On September 12th, during a press conference to announce the arrest of Charlie’s suspected killer, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that investigators found an inscription on a spent bullet casing that read, "Notices bulges, OwO what’s this?" This is a reference to an online meme SEE PENCIL DRAWING BELOW that has been used to mock gay furries. What in the world is THAT? I looked it up: A "gay furry" is an individual who “identifies” as a member of the furry fandom and also identifies as gay. OK, what is “furry fandom?” I looked that up, too:

The furry fandom is a community of extremely childish adults interested in anthropomorphic animals. That is animals with human characteristics like walking, talking, and wearing clothes. These toddlers in adult bodies live in a fantasy world similar to that of children. They often create animal-like characters, called fursonas, to express their delusional identity and creativity, which can involve art, costumes (fursuits), writing, and social gatherings like conventions. Their “fandom” serves as a supportive and inclusive space for artistic expression and social connection, particularly for those in the “LGBTQ+ community.”

Share

The governor also mentioned the following inscriptions on three unfired shell casings:

"Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓ ↓ ↓" The arrows are an apparent reference to a move in the video game Helldivers 2 that sets the stage for the deployment of a large bomb;

"Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao, ciao," lyrics from an Italian folk song that has been embraced by Antifa terrorists and various leftist causes. Willem van Spronsen ,* the Antifa terrorist who tried to firebomb an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington in July 2019, referred to the song in his final statement; and

"If you read this, you are gay, LMAO."

So, if I have this straight, Troy Robinson is an Antifa-want-to-be, with sexual fetishes, whose maturity level is between age 2 and age 10, depending upon his mood. He was full of hate for anyone who dared to point out that his beliefs are harmful fantasies.