Troy Robinson: Toddler In Adult Body
On September 12th, during a press conference to announce the arrest of Charlie’s suspected killer, Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that investigators found an inscription on a spent bullet casing that read, "Notices bulges, OwO what’s this?" This is a reference to an online meme SEE PENCIL DRAWING BELOW that has been used to mock gay furries. What in the world is THAT? I looked it up: A "gay furry" is an individual who “identifies” as a member of the furry fandom and also identifies as gay. OK, what is “furry fandom?” I looked that up, too:
The furry fandom is a community of extremely childish adults interested in anthropomorphic animals. That is animals with human characteristics like walking, talking, and wearing clothes. These toddlers in adult bodies live in a fantasy world similar to that of children. They often create animal-like characters, called fursonas, to express their delusional identity and creativity, which can involve art, costumes (fursuits), writing, and social gatherings like conventions. Their “fandom” serves as a supportive and inclusive space for artistic expression and social connection, particularly for those in the “LGBTQ+ community.”
The governor also mentioned the following inscriptions on three unfired shell casings:
"Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓ ↓ ↓" The arrows are an apparent reference to a move in the video game Helldivers 2 that sets the stage for the deployment of a large bomb;
"Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao, ciao," lyrics from an Italian folk song that has been embraced by Antifa terrorists and various leftist causes. Willem van Spronsen,* the Antifa terrorist who tried to firebomb an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington in July 2019, referred to the song in his final statement; and
"If you read this, you are gay, LMAO."
So, if I have this straight, Troy Robinson is an Antifa-want-to-be, with sexual fetishes, whose maturity level is between age 2 and age 10, depending upon his mood. He was full of hate for anyone who dared to point out that his beliefs are harmful fantasies.
*Seattle Antifa’s head thug, Willem Van Spronsen, a legal immigrant from Holland, brought a rifle and Molotov cocktails to the Tacoma Detention Center, which houses up to 1,575 illegal aliens, hoping to blow up the commercial-sized propane tank that sat next to the building’s outside wall. Had the tank exploded hundreds would have burned to death. A staff member at the ICE facility saw Van Spronsen in the wee hours of that Sunday morning and called police. They arrived at 4AM to find one car fully engulfed in flames. Officers called out to the terrorist, who refused to surrender. They opened fire. Van Spronsen was declared dead at the scene.
