AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer
5hEdited

Once again: the Democrat Party decades ago adopted a coalition strategy to stitch together non-White voters in order to overcome the Republican-leaning White majority, still the only well-defined majority bloc in the USA. But it's not enough: to win consistently, Democrats must fragment the White bloc. To do this, they use Marxist ideology to attract mostly-White fringe groups. More than that, they use their diabolical propagandists at every level of academia to convince vulnerable students that they are members of those groups; hence (for example) we now have 5% of all youth in the USA reporting themselves as "non-binary", a concept so formerly odd that essentially nobody had heard of it just a couple decades ago. To gain power, the Democrats will engage in literally anything to destroy our rational social fabric; one need only look at the constantly insane behaviors of their voters (say, in Minne-hopeless) to understand this. So now Democrats are increasingly scraping the bottom of the barrel, openly enlisting sexual deviants, psychopaths, and criminals into their camp. To answer your question: there is no limit to how low they will go. I describe the Democrats' deconstruction process fully in an article. It's long, but if you really want to understand how the Democrats are systematically destroying us, it'll be worth your time: READ: "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda"

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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David Ziffer
5h

Sorry to hear about Misty 😥.

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