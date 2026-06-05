TREND: Democrats Will Soon Be Electing Murderers, Terrorists, Child Molesters
The“Get Real” pundits discuss the ever increasing depravity amongst Democrat candidates. This election year there are so many we cannot name them all in this one podcast. Just a few current examples: Graham Pratner running for US Senate in Maine is a Nazi sympathizer with sexual perversions. Many Democrat leaders have endorsed him. The Michigan Muslim candidate for US Senate claims Jews deserved October 7th, where Jihadists slaughtered 1,200. Karen Bass was trained in guerilla warfare in Cuba. She allowed 12 people to burn to death, plus over 7000 houses. Now, she will not give permits to rebuild. Bass imported drug addicts from other states, allowing them to owe the streets.
Steve discusses Governor DeSantis’ plans to eliminate property taxes for Florida homeowners. A corrupt judge in DC ruled to allow an assassination threat, written on a flag, to fly over the National Mall in our nation’s capital. The members of this Leftist should all be prosecuted. Steve also discusses the horrors of our legal immigration system, and explains that corporations now want to import workers from the Third World as construction workers.
Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.
The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 3rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
Check me out on X @dianelgruber.
This podcast is in honor of Diane’s Boston Terrier, Misty, May 4, 2011 to June 2, 2024, who passed away in her sleep:
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Once again: the Democrat Party decades ago adopted a coalition strategy to stitch together non-White voters in order to overcome the Republican-leaning White majority, still the only well-defined majority bloc in the USA. But it's not enough: to win consistently, Democrats must fragment the White bloc. To do this, they use Marxist ideology to attract mostly-White fringe groups. More than that, they use their diabolical propagandists at every level of academia to convince vulnerable students that they are members of those groups; hence (for example) we now have 5% of all youth in the USA reporting themselves as "non-binary", a concept so formerly odd that essentially nobody had heard of it just a couple decades ago. To gain power, the Democrats will engage in literally anything to destroy our rational social fabric; one need only look at the constantly insane behaviors of their voters (say, in Minne-hopeless) to understand this. So now Democrats are increasingly scraping the bottom of the barrel, openly enlisting sexual deviants, psychopaths, and criminals into their camp. To answer your question: there is no limit to how low they will go. I describe the Democrats' deconstruction process fully in an article. It's long, but if you really want to understand how the Democrats are systematically destroying us, it'll be worth your time: READ: "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda"
https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats
Sorry to hear about Misty 😥.