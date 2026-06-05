The“Get Real” pundits discuss the ever increasing depravity amongst Democrat candidates. This election year there are so many we cannot name them all in this one podcast. Just a few current examples: Graham Pratner running for US Senate in Maine is a Nazi sympathizer with sexual perversions. Many Democrat leaders have endorsed him. The Michigan Muslim candidate for US Senate claims Jews deserved October 7th, where Jihadists slaughtered 1,200. Karen Bass was trained in guerilla warfare in Cuba. She allowed 12 people to burn to death, plus over 7000 houses. Now, she will not give permits to rebuild. Bass imported drug addicts from other states, allowing them to owe the streets.

Steve discusses Governor DeSantis’ plans to eliminate property taxes for Florida homeowners. A corrupt judge in DC ruled to allow an assassination threat, written on a flag, to fly over the National Mall in our nation’s capital. The members of this Leftist should all be prosecuted. Steve also discusses the horrors of our legal immigration system, and explains that corporations now want to import workers from the Third World as construction workers.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 3rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

This podcast is in honor of Diane’s Boston Terrier, Misty, May 4, 2011 to June 2, 2024, who passed away in her sleep: