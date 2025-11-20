Under the Obama Administration’s watch, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued a memo that gutted the English proficiency rule. Then, the Biden Regime illegally imported, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, over 20 million foreign nationals. Then, a number of states stopped testing or lowered their standards for foreign nationals, setting up the perfect storm of slaughter on America’s freeways, highways and streets.

RED STATES CATCHING DANGEROUS DRIVERS

Last month the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in partnership with federal immigration forces, arrested 73 people during a second operation targeting drivers without legal immigration status. The most recent operation was held over two days last week near the Oklahoma-Arkansas border on Interstate 40. Troopers spoke with about 500 people and arrested 73 for being in the country without legal status. Of those arrested, 34 of which were commercial truck drivers, said Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton.

It marked the second sting under Operation Guardian that has resulted in a total of nearly 200 people being detained on immigration violations while traveling along I-40, Tipton said. The first operation was held in September in western Oklahoma. It resulted in law enforcement speaking with 520 people and making 120 arrests for alleged immigration violations. Both operations involved traffic stops and inspections at Oklahoma’s ports of entry.

As part of the state’s partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, all Highway Patrol troopers are credentialed under ICE. This allows state officers to carry out some federal immigration enforcement, including questioning immigration status and search and seizure, Tipton said.

The training is provided by ICE and there’s a potential for federal reimbursement for the state, Tipton said. He did not detail what Oklahoma’s federal reimbursement could amount to.

“Our normal trooper out there working his normal assignment, taking calls for service, working collisions, dealing with intoxicated drivers, all the variety of things that a trooper does on a daily basis,” he said. “This just gives them the ability that if in their normal course of duty, they run across somebody who is here illegally, then they have, one, the authority to question them about their immigration status, and then, two, to also take immigration enforcement based under federal under federal law.”

Highway Patrol is accompanied by ICE during these operations at Oklahoma’s ports of entry, Tipton said. “We set up a command post at the port, we provide troopers, our emergency response troopers, that come out to process them,” he said. “It’s really a mass arrest event once you do that, when you have hundreds of people that you’re detaining.”

The troopers make the arrests, process and transport the arrested individuals to a local ICE office in partnership with the Department of Public Safety or the Department of Corrections, Tipton said. ICE then can process and transport the individuals “wherever within the federal system they need to go.” Tipton said the “majority” of those arrested had a criminal history or “other factors that play into why they are a true threat.”

“It is dangerous to our citizens when we have people who are here, illegally, untrained, operating these types of vehicles,” he said. “And so it is a true public safety issue that we will aggressively enforce.”

During last week’s enforcement operation, Tipton said social media posts warned drivers as far as North and South Carolina to reroute around Oklahoma because of Operation Guardian. “There are other states that have credentialed certain divisions within their state agencies, but with the intelligence that we see, as soon as you get an operation going, word is being spread amongst those who are driving illegally to route around,” Tipton said. “Until there’s a concerted effort across the country to be able to stop that rerouting and do it in a systematic approach.”

Below we hear from one of my subscribers to learn how blue states treat AMERICANS who drive big rigs compared to how they treat foreign nationals:

AMERICAN BIG RIG DRIVERS ARE OVER TESTED

“Hi Diane, I am a CDL driver in Commiefornia. I passed all the tests back in 2008, but unfortunately failed the Air Brake written test in 2019. I just re-took that test and passed it, but now they are telling me I have to-retake all the driving tests I previously passed. (Like telling an accountant he has to re-take the CPA exam!) However, illegal aliens have been given CDLs like Halloween candy, without having to take ANY tests. I am thinking about bringing a violation of Equal Protection case. I am still getting legal advice.

In my own case, I wrote a formal complaint to DMV. It was referred to their Resolution Unit. (And in the complaint, I was sure to mention how illegals never had to test for their CDLs, but now they wanted me to test a second time - which was a violation of the Equal Protection Clause). The fellow in that department made a few phone calls, and found that the Air Brake restriction had been applied in error. So another trip to the DMV got that resolved, and now I can drive trucks with air brakes.”

CDLs ISSUED “LIKE HALLOWEEN CANDY”

“My take is that illegals were simply given CDLs, as being able to speak and understand English was one of the federal requirements for getting CDLs. An illegal that could not tell the examiner, “This is the front wheel. It must be securely mounted on the rim. There must be no abriasions, bulges or cuts on the tire” would have automatically failed the exam immediately, but still given a CDL.

As best I can tell, only Americans have to take the tests - illegals that can’t speak English are exempt. Not being able to communicate with the examiner in English while being tested would be an automatic failure for Americans - but illegals get away with it. Plus, there have been some horrific accidents where the illegals killed and maimed American on the road. There was the California licensed illegal that tried to make a U-turn on the freeway in his big rig, and killed 3 people in one car. This was right where there was a “No U-turn” sign on the road. This driver MUST have been handed a CDL license, as it is not humanly possible for anyone to be so stupid.

Two others crashed his truck into lines of traffic without braking. (The electronics on the truck can determine if the brakes were applied). One put a 5-year-old girl in a wheelchair, and she has to be fed through a tube. Her father asked Newsom for an explanation. He never replied. One such “accident” killed three and injured four others.” [See article below.]

ILLEGALS USE SUBSTITUTE TEST TAKERS

“I wanted to try to answer your questions about how the illegals came to get handed CDLs by Blue state governors. I saw this Reddit post. This will answer some questions. Some said that illegals that had some English skills would take the written test for the illegal that was trying to get his CDL.

I heard that Newsom refused to comply with Secretary Duffy’s orders, and as a result, federal highway funding will be withheld to California. Duffy also has hinted that he might prosecute Newsom.” (Duffy used to be a prosecutor).

NOT JUST CALIFORNIA IDIOCY

“Iowa may be even worse. On a youtube video, I saw a large sign in front of a building that invited illegals to come in to apply for truck driver training. For more information about this topic link here. The Indian National who slaughtered three in Florida also had a Washington State Commercial Drivers License. He failed the CDL exam ten times over a two month period in 2023. Totally unconcerned with the safety of other human beings on the road, Washington still chose to give him a CDL. Did anyone get a kickback?”