Have you seen the recent videos of young blacks destroying Waffle Houses and McDonald’s during their brawls? What’s the problem? They’ve been raised by their devices and their peers, on welfare in fatherless homes. They have not been educated in the school of virtue. Most of them are in their late teens and early 20s. Anyone living in our nation’s largest cities has become acquainted with these kids in recent years - from the teen takeovers in Chicago, illegal house parties in Nashville, and the storming of malls in California. These kids have reached the age of majority and they have been sicced on the world. How do we describe them? An adequate word would be “feral.” They haven't been civilized. They don't know right from wrong, and no one holds them accountable. Are we their victims? I think they’re the victims too, because they’ll never know joy or fulfillment which the older generations have known.

George Caylor, Tea With George

