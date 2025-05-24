Bob Hope performs at Lackland Air Force Base in this undated photo.

Bob Hope (May 29, 1903 to July 27, 2003), so loved his adopted country that he performed for American troops around the world and in the United States, for free, so many times no one has an accurate count. He often risked his own life by traveling into war zones. As his 122th birthday approaches, it is appropriate that I re-publish for Memorial Day 2025, an edited version of an article I first published in 2017.

BOB HOPE GAVE BACK TO HIS ADOPTED COUNTRY

Beginning in 1941, during WWII, until 1991, the Persian Gulf War, Bob made 57 tours for the United Service Organizations (USO), entertaining military personnel around the world. In 1997, Congress passed a bill that made him an honorary veteran of the Armed Forces. As the photo above attests, he also entertained troops stateside.

America’s long-time comedian, Bob Hope, was born Leslie Townes Hope on May 29, 1903 in Eltham, England. His family immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio, legally in 1907. Young Leslie was so eager to be an American he changed his name to “Bob” because he thought it sounded more American than “Leslie.”

As a teenager, Bob became a naturalized American. Bob’s love for his adopted country was almost boundless. Although he was almost 40 at the time, with a wife and four children, Bob tried to enlist in the Army after Pearl Harbor. Not being allowed to enlist because he was "too old," Bob immediately started entertaining American troops abroad. He continued to honor our military with 57 USO shows over the next 50 years.

Bob passed away July 27, 2003 at age 100. He started life before the Age of Flight and died during the Age of Drones. A life so well lived. Like Bob, most previous immigrants wanted to assimilate into American culture and contribute positively to their new country.

A NEW KIND OF IMMIGRANT: HATING, HURTING AMERICA

As of 2015, 43.3 million legal immigrants^ resided in the USA, which represented 13.5% of America’s population. This is the highest percentage ever in our nation’s history of foreigners living here. [Mexican Nationals accounted for about 27% of these legal U.S. immigrants.] Ten percent of Mexico’s citizens currently reside in the USA, some legally, some illegally. In addition to legal immigrants, a Yale Study in 2018 estimated over 22 million illegal aliens were residing in America in 2014. President Trump has repeatedly stated that the Biden Regime, after they opened the southern border, welcomed an additional 21 million illegals into America.

Today, Americans, as well as federal, state & local governments are dealing with demanding, nasty foreigners. And, yes, too many of Biden’s “newcomers” are dangerous. They demand that Americans accept their law-breaking. They demand that Americans adopt their cultures, values & ideologies. Apparently, they want to make America into the Third World hell holes from which many of them escaped. And they take jobs away from Americans and suppress wages.

So many foreign nationals living in America have broken the law, that an enterprising entrepreneur is selling these shirts online.

THE DAMAGE BEGAN IN 1965

The 1965 immigration law completely changed the immigration policy that had worked so well for generations. It intentionally restricted immigrants coming from Western cultures, and discriminated in favor of non-English speaking and non-Christian immigrants. Prior to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which was the dream of Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA), and signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson (D), the majority of legal immigrants were from English-speaking and/or Western countries.

This writer believes that the 1965 law was implemented mainly to harm American culture, and to create divisiveness in American society, as well as to provide cheap labor for political (Democrat and RINO) donors. At the same time, federal bureaucrats & politicians quietly stopped enforcing America’s borders. By 1990 the flow of English-speaking immigrants had all but stopped.

Since 1965, more foreigners moved to America than our population could accommodate and assimilate. And pandering politicians have discouraged them from assimilating while showering both legals and illegals with all forms of benefits, paid for by American taxpayers.

VIOLA! TEDDY’S IMMIGRATION PLAN WAS SUCCESSFUL!

Sixty years later, here we are! We have the highest number of foreign-born legally living here ever. Thanks to Biden’s open border policy, we also have the highest number of foreigners living here illegally. We certainly have the highest number ever of criminal foreigners living here. Illegal aliens are almost 50% more likely to commit crimes than legal residents, and they are more violent. Moreover, state & local politicians in 300+ jurisdictions actually protect illegal criminal aliens, at the expense of Americans’ safety.

Pretending to need asylum from persecution (he freely traveled back to his homeland several times without any harm coming to him), the Boston Bombers' father brought his sons to USA shortly after 911 and obtained welfare benefits. They repaid our generosity on April 15, 2013 by slaughtering three and severely maiming over 200 (many of the Boston Marathon runners lost legs). Eight-year-old Martin Richard was the youngest to die.

Some parts of the country have so many foreigners that local politicians have turned their backs on Americans, and thrown their support solidly behind legal & illegal aliens. Indeed, the entire Democrat Party openly places the demands of foreigners above the needs & security of law-abiding, taxpaying Americans.

America and Americans need fewer immigrants like Leonal Moreno and Kilmar Abrego Garcia. We need a million and one Bob Hopes.

^I could not find more recent data about legal immigrants because, it appears, immigrant data is no longer divided between legal immigrants and illegal aliens.