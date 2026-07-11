AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Menard's avatar
Dave Menard
2h

the MAJOR "problem" isn't soc. sec.; it IS congress having access to that jackpot. the greed w/which they "borrow" OUR $ & leave an i.o.u. is pure evil! congress never intended to repay the $! much less repay w/interest! they're all scumbag thieves!

STOP ALL FOREIGN $ AID & reimburse every cent stolen from s.s. & add in accrued $ interest that "missing" $ would have earned! & FORBID any use other than retirees repayment. transform foreign $ aid into loans w/interest; if defaulted, we take equal value in their resources, products, etc.

i insist on seizing assets of all congress who abused our soc. sec. fund & replenish the soc. sec. fund. also potus bush 2 suggested letting contributors set aside a % of their contribution into a stock mkt. acct. similar to the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)/also known as the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS)-up to 15% of wages can be invested -off the top- of salary, tax free, t/b taxed @ retirement/withdrawal (lower tax brkt). Bush 2 has a fabulous suggestion. it's time that our country thanked us for our lifetime of producion for the country by repaying us in our retirement.

KEEP CONGRESS HANDS OFF OUR SOC. SEC. $!.

Reply
Share
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
2h

It amazes me that it has taken us till now to realize that ripping off the federal government has become a national pastime. It seems that a lot of folks of all political stripes have been asleep at the switch, to say the least.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture