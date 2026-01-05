AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Dr.Don Hall
4h

Send them all to Venezuela … or Devils Island

Audra
2h

"No Blood For Oil" the banner reads. What blood? This isn't Obama's 7 month bomb dropping campaign on Libya! Maduro isn't dead in a ditch! He's alive and well in NYC. The people of Venezuela are celebrating in the streets, making videos thanking the US in tearful gratitude! But these midwits don't care about the truth or the actual human lives. Just like their idiotic chants about Palestine and Gaza. I don't have enough hours in the day to pray for the strength I need.

