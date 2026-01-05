Tipped Off By Maduro's Drug Cartel Partners: Paid Protesters Take To Portland's Streets
US Army Can't Mobilize That Fast
Look at those signs! This photo was taken in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday afternoon. Maduro was captured shortly after midnight Venezuela time, which is only FOUR HOURS AHEAD OF PORTLAND TIME! President Trump held his press conference announcing Maduro’s arrest at TEN AM PORTLAND TIME Saturday. This protest started at NOON! Noon! How the hell did the Marxist organizations who organize these kind of protests get these signs printed so quickly? And how did they get them into the hands of their paid protesters so quickly? And how did several hundred Useful Idiots & Enemies of the People make it to Pioneer Square & Powell’s Bookstore so quickly? The US Army can’t mobilize a platoon of 20 to 50 soldiers that fast! Some protestors are paid $15 an hour.
To recap the timeline:
Friday 8PM Portland Time: Captured Maduro.
Saturday 10AM Portland Time: President Trump announced the capture.
Saturday Noon Portland Time: Protest begins.
GOAL: DESTROY AMERICA & OUR FREEDOMS
Organizers included the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) which got Seattle’s and New York City’s Communist mayors elected, and The People’s Forum. We have to assume these America-Last organizations have ties with members of either Maduro’s drug cartel, Cartel de los Soles, or his murderous regime who alerted them within minutes of his capture.
Within hours of the capture of Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolas Maduro, several US-based Marxist cells rapidly mobilized pro-Maduro, anti-America protests nationwide. The effort centered on The People’s Forum and fellow travelers, pushing synchronized narratives of “illegal bombing” and “US imperialism.” Investigators link the network to American multi-millionaire Neville Roy Singham^ (he is the one who partially funded the violent anti-America riots in LA in June), whose Shanghai-based operations and funding ties connect organizations aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, with messaging closely mirroring official statements from Beijing, proving this is a pre-positioned influence operation rather than spontaneous protests.
Throughout the nation, participants in the various protests and riots lo these many years may claim to have their own reasons for taking to the streets, and many are not paid, BUT they are all organized & funded by a huge network of Democrat, Progressive, Leftist & Marxist organizations that have one goal: Destroy America and destroy our freedoms.
How many of the imbeciles in Portland, Oregon were paid to march through downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, just two hours after President Trump announced the capture, putting their Useful Idiots status on full display? THAT is just one reason Portland is dying.
Follow me on X @DianeLGruber
^Singham funds The People’s Forum, which organized the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel riots on college campuses across America after Hamas slaughtered over 1,000 innocents in Israel on October 7, 2023. Singham is married to Code Pink’s co-founder, Jody Evans. Code Pink, which claims to be anti-war, but promotes and funds anti-Semitism and Hamas terrorism. They organized at least seven delegations to Gaza.
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Send them all to Venezuela … or Devils Island
"No Blood For Oil" the banner reads. What blood? This isn't Obama's 7 month bomb dropping campaign on Libya! Maduro isn't dead in a ditch! He's alive and well in NYC. The people of Venezuela are celebrating in the streets, making videos thanking the US in tearful gratitude! But these midwits don't care about the truth or the actual human lives. Just like their idiotic chants about Palestine and Gaza. I don't have enough hours in the day to pray for the strength I need.