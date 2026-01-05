Look at those signs! This photo was taken in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday afternoon. Maduro was captured shortly after midnight Venezuela time, which is only FOUR HOURS AHEAD OF PORTLAND TIME! President Trump held his press conference announcing Maduro’s arrest at TEN AM PORTLAND TIME Saturday. This protest started at NOON! Noon! How the hell did the Marxist organizations who organize these kind of protests get these signs printed so quickly? And how did they get them into the hands of their paid protesters so quickly? And how did several hundred Useful Idiots & Enemies of the People make it to Pioneer Square & Powell’s Bookstore so quickly? The US Army can’t mobilize a platoon of 20 to 50 soldiers that fast! Some protestors are paid $15 an hour.

To recap the timeline:

Friday 8PM Portland Time: Captured Maduro.

Saturday 10AM Portland Time: President Trump announced the capture.

Saturday Noon Portland Time: Protest begins.

GOAL: DESTROY AMERICA & OUR FREEDOMS

Organizers included the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) which got Seattle’s and New York City’s Communist mayors elected, and The People’s Forum. We have to assume these America-Last organizations have ties with members of either Maduro’s drug cartel, Cartel de los Soles, or his murderous regime who alerted them within minutes of his capture.

Within hours of the capture of Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolas Maduro, several US-based Marxist cells rapidly mobilized pro-Maduro, anti-America protests nationwide. The effort centered on The People’s Forum and fellow travelers, pushing synchronized narratives of “illegal bombing” and “US imperialism.” Investigators link the network to American multi-millionaire Neville Roy Singham^ (he is the one who partially funded the violent anti-America riots in LA in June), whose Shanghai-based operations and funding ties connect organizations aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, with messaging closely mirroring official statements from Beijing, proving this is a pre-positioned influence operation rather than spontaneous protests.

Throughout the nation, participants in the various protests and riots lo these many years may claim to have their own reasons for taking to the streets, and many are not paid, BUT they are all organized & funded by a huge network of Democrat, Progressive, Leftist & Marxist organizations that have one goal: Destroy America and destroy our freedoms.

How many of the imbeciles in Portland, Oregon were paid to march through downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon, just two hours after President Trump announced the capture, putting their Useful Idiots status on full display? THAT is just one reason Portland is dying.

