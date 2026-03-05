The Americans in this car did not have a chance. The red rig did not brake.

Another big rig driven by an illiterate foreigner who couldn’t be bothered to brake for stalled traffic in front of him (he was barefoot), killed an eleven year old boy & his father and seriously injured several others in Ohio. SEE VIDEO BELOW. As my subscribers know, this is a topic that I have reported on multiple times. Below are the ten articles I have written. By my count, these foreign nationals who should never have been given a commercial driver’s license much less access to a 40-ton (fully loaded) 18-wheeler, have killed nineteen people on America’s roads. Likely there have been more since no authority keeps track of this relatively new phenomenon, AND blue states intentionally protect the identities of illegal aliens who break the law.

Share

NOT QUALIFIED TO DRIVE

The SIXTH such obviously avoidable wreck (it cannot be called an “accident”) by a foreign national in less than two years took place February 28th in Ohio. This number of needless slaughter is according to my own research. Perhaps there were others that did not make the news because no one died. The most recent foreigner to try to plow through other cars was Yvio Michel, age 53, owner of YVIO TRANSPORTATION, LLC, a Haitian who lives in Florida. He couldn’t be bothered to slow down when he saw stopped cars in his lane and hit four cars and another semi in front of him, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Yvio had numerous traffic violations going back some years yet he still had a CDL and was still on the road.

TIPLINE

Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) recently launched the TruckSafe Tipline, allowing those in the trucking industry AND anyone on the road to report concerns about carriers employing illegal aliens. The tipline has a form for reporting trucking carriers you believe may be breaking federal law. Use it to share concerns about carriers employing or contracting with drivers who are not legally in the United States, who are not authorized to drive a truck, or who cannot meet required English-language safety standards.

Reports submitted to the Truck Safety Tipline will be reviewed and shared with the US Department of Transportation and its Office of Inspector General to help protect roadway safety and ensure a fair, lawful trucking industry.

SLAUGHTER ON THE ROAD, SO FAR