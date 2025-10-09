Portland’s ICE facility is on Macadam Avenue, a main route to & from suburbs, Lake Oswego & West Linn to the south. This shot was taken in the daytime. Antifa thugs arrive in black bloc after dark to begin their rioting.

Yesterday President Trump held a roundtable in the Oval Office attended by select members of his cabinet and journalists who had reported on various accepts of Antifa, their goals, their violence, their members, et al. To a person, all had been assaulted by Antifa thugs, with some being injured. Andy Ngo, who was born & raised in Portland, almost lost his life on the streets of Portland in 2019. Portland police, who recognized the thugs on sight, didn’t bother to arrest his attackers as they had been told to stand down. Portland police have been standing down for a decade now. Yes, Antifa has been terrorizing Portland residents a long time, since at least 2015. Us “Get Real” pundits discuss what is happening in Portland and why Trump needs to implement the Insurrection Act. We also discuss the attorney general & governor races in Virginia, and the corrupt US Census.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 8th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our mountain cabin in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

