Biden was not content with the numbers of Haitians invading the US across the southern border. He began flying them in on military transport planes.

Americans in many small towns in red states watched “newcomers” destroy their peace and quiet as the Biden Regime flew in hundreds of thousands of Haitians, gave them Temporary Protective Status and far more money than they knew what to do with. In all, over his four year term, he imported over half a million. Data shows they were deposited overwhelmingly in communities who voted for Trump as a means of 1) punishing them. 2) turning these foreigners into Democrat voters and 3) destroying American culture. Democrats can only win elections by giving OUR tax dollars to various “communities” in exchange for votes. SEE CHART BELOW

Last June the US Supreme Court limited activist judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions against President Trump’s executive authority. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wasted no time: She issued notice to the Biden Regime’s Haitian “refugees” that their Temporary Protected Status was canceled effective September 2nd. Haitian nationals returning home were encouraged to use the U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP Home app to report their departure from the United States.

Why are 350,000 still here? The Haitians obtained TPS with a stroke of Biden’s autopen because he had the authority under immigration statutes to do so. President Trump, under the same statutes, has full authority to end it and does not have to get a judge’s permission. Nevertheless, an activist judge who has long suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome, recently blocked their departure. A higher court will slap her down.

TIME TO REVISIT THE HARM HAITIANS BROUGHT TO SMALL TOWN AMERICA

Springfield, Ohio is situated in Clark County which voted 60.65% for Trump and 37.41.% for Biden in 2020. The Biden/Harris Regime flooded this town of 58,000 with either 20,000 or 30,000 Haitians, depending upon who you believe. Without meeting with her immigration victims in Springfield, Kamala Harris had the unmitigated gall to call them liars when they talk about how their little town is being destroyed by entitled Haitians. Springfield is just one community that has been suffering because Biden/Harris imported 21 million foreigners in less than 4 years.

Springfield’s crime rate increased by 142% after the 30,000 Haitians arrived in 2021. This increase did not include the car wrecks because they were rarely cited or arrested for the egregious speeding and reckless driving on city streets. Life long residents were shoved out of their housing because of the massive federal tax dollars being spent on housing vouchers for Biden/Harris’s special Haitians.

Charleroi, population 4,000, is in Washington County, Pennsylvania, which voted 61% for Trump and 38% for Biden in 2020. Biden/Harris imported 2,000 Haitians, increasing this little town’s population by 50%.

Talladega and Coffee Counties, Alabama, who jointly voted 69% for Trump in 2020, had their various little communities turned upside down after Haitians arrived. In 2024, the town of Sylcauga, population 12,236, was scheduled to receive over 2,000 “newcomers.” Some had already arrived, according to this city councilwoman. The Biden Regime refused to communicate with these local communities and would not tell the town council how many more they will be sending.

The purchase of just one house by a Mexican Cartel turned a very small community outside Arlington, Washington, in Snohomish County, into a Third World hellhole.

These are just a few examples of how small town America suffered under Biden’s open borders and hatred of Trump supporters.