AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Jack Sotallaro
just now

Let me get this straight. A corrupt federal government uses illegal immigration by uncivilized, criminal adjacent types to "punish" localities that voted for their competition. When the illegals arrive - usually unannounced - the targeted state, county, and local government do nothing. This lack of action is essentially people (the government, business owners, etc.) ignoring the law for personal gain? Do you mean to tell me that in places that voted 2/3 for Trump those same people then lived a script diametrically opposed to their choice of a president?

Of course you're telling me that, because people are almost as stupid as they are mercenary. There's nothing like personal gain to change the definition of "acceptable"

Pnoldguy
3h

This exposes the rot in local governments. Are these small towns threatened with retribution if they uphold the laws against the invaders? It would also be interesting to know if Soros paid to get the DA elected.

As sure as I am sitting here I know if I drove at high speed in a residential area and killed someone I wouldn't be here typing this, I'd be in jail.

Our two-tier justice system has gotten very irritating.

