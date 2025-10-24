What is it about Indian Nationals? They have no common sense on the road.

This is the dash cam on his big rig as the Indian National plows into a dozen stopped cars & trucks without bothering to put on his brakes. Three people died at the scene and four went to area hospitals. This tragedy is very similar to one that happened in Florida in August wherein another Indian National that should never have been given commercial driver’s license killed three because the State of California gives permission for illegals with little or no English skills permission to drive these deadly weapons on America’s freeways. Both were illegally invited here by the Biden Regime. SEE ARTICLE BELOW

Share

SPEEDING BIG RIGS ARE DEADLY

The man suspected of being under the influence when he crashed his tractor-trailer into a crowd of vehicles on the 10 Freeway near Ontario, California Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old resident Jashanpreet Singh who was illegally escorted across the southern border by the Biden Regime in 2022. His speeding truck crashed into several slow-moving vehicles caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the westbound lanes.

Witnesses said the tractor-trailer with a red cab crashed into the back of several vehicles and another big rig before careening into another lane and striking several more. “I was standing outside talking to a friend of mine in the parking lot facing the freeway and the red truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when everyone else was stopped,” Jason Calmelat said. “He didn’t try to slow down. He just went full force into the back of another truck, crushing two other cars.”

Singh, according to the California Highway Patrol, did not hit his brakes prior to the crash. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A similar accident took place near in Bakersfield, CA in June 2024. Like the tragedy in Ontario this month, another illegal alien from India ignored a long line of stopped cars in the highway, plowing into multiple cars. He did not bother to brake. A little 5-year-old girl was injured so badly she can no longer talk or walk.

Diane’s question: Do men from India believe, because they are driving big rigs and can’t be injured, that they have the right to plow through smaller vehicles and keep on going?

RACISM AT CALIFORNIA DMV

Despite the slaughter, California Governor Gavin Newsom refuses to comply with federal safety standards. He has not pulled the 62,000 CDLs held by illegal aliens in order to protect the public from big rig drivers who cannot read road signs and did not pass the same tests Americans must pass. Here, one of my subscribers explains how California treats American truck drivers:

“Hi Diane, I am a CDL driver in Commiefornia. I passed all the tests back in 2008, but unfortunately failed the Air Brake written test in 2019. I just re-took that test and passed it, but now they are telling me I have to-retake all the driving tests I previously passed. (Like telling an accountant he has to re-take the CPA exam!) However, illegal aliens have been given CDLs like Halloween candy, without having to take ANY tests.”

An illegal alien with a suspended CDL, driving a big rig, killed one in Indiana last week. Oklahoma’s Department of Transportation recently set up a sting operation, checking licenses of those driving big rigs. Twenty percent of the drivers had invalid commercial drivers licenses.

The man in the following article had failed his driving test 10 times over a two month period in 2023. Nevertheless, California gave him a license to drive a 40 ton (when fully loaded) 18-wheeler on public roads putting other drivers & passengers at risk: