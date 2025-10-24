AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

I spent 10 years as a long haul truck driver, first attending a 320-hour driving school, 160 hours of over the road driving in school, a written test, a driving test, a detailed vehicle inspection test, an air brakes test, a signs test, a vision test, a DOT physical, and written tests for each of: HazMat, doubles and triples, tankers, and passenger endorsements, and then 5 weeks of over-the-road training with a trainer.

I had a background check every year, several "surprise" drug tests per year, occasional "surprise" breathalyzer tests, and further annual training because of the HazMat endorsement.

These ILLEGAL immigrants are getting NONE of this and don't speak English. They CAN'T READ SIGNS. They are being GIVEN CDL's (or they are BUYING them) without any competency requirements. One got a NY CDL license, that says "NO NAME GIVEN."

Driving an 18-wheeler is not rocket science, but not everybody can do it. I fired 80% of my trainees because I didn't consider them safe to drive around MY family. Everybody needs to know the laws and be able to read emergency signs and understand law enforcement officers. The CDL Legislation of 1992 REQUIRES citizenship and only ONE CDL, but the ilegals are getting several so they can keep going if one gets revoked.

These illegals have no skin in the game. If they wreck, it isn't THEIR families they are killing.

