The Biden Regime flew Mackendy Darbouze into America in July 2024. Last week he allegedly killed three members of his family.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that 26-year-old Mackendy Darbouze has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing 77-year-old Beatrice Desir, as well as a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old. Police responded to the home in an upscale neighborhood of Fayetteville, North Carolina at about 9AM on February 21st after receiving a report that a stabbing had occurred in a home.

Authorities said Darbouze greeted police at the door with blood on his hands, face and pants. At the time of the stabbing, authorities added, there were three other children inside the home. Authorities also said that surveillance footage shows Darbouze walking around with a knife, and during a preliminary investigation, investigators located a knife with blood on it in his bedroom. Darbouze was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News that Darbouze had flown into the US in July 2024 as part of Biden’s Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) migrant flights mass parole program. During his seven months in the United States Darbouze, who speaks only Creole, did not bother to learn English, despite the fact that free English classes were available to him. ICE interviewed him in Creole. ICE has lodged a detainer on Darbouze.

Neighbors told the media that the family had moved into the house in this upscale neighborhood within the past year. Real estate records show they purchased the home in mid-March, 2024.

LAKEN RILEY’S KILLER USED SAME BIDEN PROGRAM

Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, was paroled into the US under CHNV in September 2022. He was offered “special status” in September 2023, and was later flown from NYC to Georgia using Americans’ tax dollars. Prior to being arrested, the American taxpayers had provided him with a comfortable lifestyle. He attacked and killed University of Georgia Student Laken Riley in February 22, 2024. A jury in Georgia convicted him of Felony Murder and nine other felonies on November 20, 2024 and sentenced him to life in prison.

The controversial CHNV program, which was implemented under the Biden Regime in 2022, initially allowed for asylum seekers in Venezuela to be paroled into the United States for up to two years. Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua were added to the list of countries January 6, 2023, with the program allowing for 30,000 people per month from these four countries to enter the United States. The program had been plagued by reports of fraud

While the Biden Regime touted the program's success for reducing the numbers of individuals illegally crossing our southern border by land, it did not slow the number of total foreign nationals entering our country, with CHNV program beneficiaries instead being mandated to travel by air to a US airport before being paroled into the country. They were then flown or bussed to the city of their choice by the Biden Regime. NOTE: These special people were NOT inspected by TSA agents before they boarded the plane AND they were allowed to carry on uninspected backpacks.

President Donald J. Trump ended this egregious and dangerous program by executive order shortly after taking office January 20, 2025.