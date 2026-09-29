AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
Sep 29

I love it!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Sep 30

Trump deserves credit for putting an unused national-security tool to work. Congress created this court in 1996, yet it took this administration to bring its first case. I want a government resourceful enough to use the powers it actually has when Americans face a credible threat. Zada’s concession and removal give this case a concrete outcome worth applauding. Her agreement does not settle every constitutional objection to secret evidence, and future contested cases will demand serious judicial scrutiny. That is entirely compatible with aggressive enforcement. Protect intelligence sources, establish the grounds for removal, and get the job done. American families deserve that determination from Washington.

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