For three decades, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court (ATRC), created under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA) of 1996 (SEE BELOW) signed by President Clinton in 1996, sat on the books but never once convened. Why didn’t the George W. Bush Administration use this law and this court to deport aliens who assisted the 911 Jihadists? This summer, the Trump Administration activated it for the first time and used it to deport a lawful permanent resident.

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ALIEN TERRORIST DEPORTED

This first case involved Nazira Haji Zada, 47, an Afghan-born woman living in Fort Worth, Texas. The Justice Department alleged she was the “matriarch” of a family tied to a foiled 2024 Election Day terror plot. Her son, Abdullah Haji Zada, and son-in-law, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, were arrested in October 2024 after purchasing two AK-47-style rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition from an undercover FBI agent, intending an ISIS-inspired mass shooting. Both men later pleaded guilty in federal criminal court in Oklahoma. Abdullah, who was 17 at the time of his arrest but charged as an adult, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 15 years. An unclassified FBI summary alleged that Nazira Zada“supported [the] conspiracy,” “pledged loyalty to ISIS,” and “worked to indoctrinate her children with ISIS ideology.” The FBI’s Oklahoma City Joint Terrorism Task Force, in collaboration with multiple federal and local agencies, conducted the investigation.

The order of judicial removal for Nazira Haji Zada was agreed to and issued on August 20, 2026, after she and the Department of Justice reached a joint agreement. She was subsequently removed to Afghanistan after conceding to her designation as an "alien terrorist" and waiving her right to appeal. This was the first successful DOJ-litigated case before the Alien Terrorist Removal Court since the creation of the court by Congress over three decades ago.

UNIQUE COURT

What makes her case unusual is not the allegation, but the forum. Rather than charging her criminally or processing her through the ordinary immigration-court system, the Justice Department filed the first-ever case before the ATRC, a specialized tribunal Congress created specifically to let the government use classified evidence to deport suspected terrorists without disclosing that evidence in open court, on the assumption that public disclosure would threaten national security. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche framed the move as fulfilling the court’s original purpose: “Congress created the Alien Terrorist Removal Court three decades ago to remove from the United States alien terrorists who never should have been here in the first place.”

Nazira Haji Zada’s court-appointed attorneys initially signaled they would fight the case, arguing that the tribunal’s secretive procedures violated due process and other constitutional protections and that they themselves were not permitted to review the evidence being used against their client. Last month, however, Nazira Haji Zada and the government reached an agreement: Rather than continuing litigation, she consented to removal and was deported to Afghanistan. Her attorneys emphasized that this should not be read as validation of the court’s legitimacy, though. “Dragging lawful permanent residents into court but refusing to show them or their attorneys the evidence that will be used against them is a plain violation of due process,” they said in a statement.

IS COURT FOLLOWING HISTORICAL PATTERN?

The United States may be harking back to an older established pattern. In 1919, the government deported anarchist agitator and naturalized citizen Emma Goldman, putting her aboard the USS Buford, nicknamed the “Soviet Ark,” along with roughly 249 other radicals rounded up in the Palmer Raids^ under the era’s anarchist-exclusion laws. The reasoning for this action was the fact that foreign-born agitators whose political loyalties lay with a hostile ideology abroad, rather than with the United States, had no claim to remain.

Because the modern case of Nazira Haji Zada ended in a negotiated agreement rather than a full hearing, the core constitutional issues have not been resolved. Chief ATRC Judge Joan Ericksen did not take additional steps to scrutinize the government’s arguments after granting initial approval for the case to proceed. Thus, it is not clear whether the whether a court with a Leftist judge will disregard national security risks to rule on the side of normalizing divided loyalties.

DETAILS OF ATRC

The Alien Terrorist Removal Court is a specialized federal court within the United States judicial system created by Congress under the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act (AEDPA) of 1996. It was established to handle deportation proceedings brought by the Department of Justice against foreign nationals accused of classified or terrorism-related activities.

The court is composed of five federal district court judges chosen and assigned by the Chief Justice of the United States. This statute allows the government to present classified evidence to a judge ex parte (in secret) to justify a non-citizen’s removal without disclosing the confidential information to the target or their attorneys in open court.

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Deporting One Hamas Terrorist Is Just The Beginning Diane L. Gruber · March 12, 2025 This is a trick question: All three of these are not only Democrats, their domestic terrorism was/is being funded by the Democratic National Committee and various Democrat donors, large and small. The Ku Klux Klan was the enforcement arm of the Democrats, terrorizing black Americans and Republicans, mostly in southern states, from 1867 to the … Read full story

^The Palmer Raids were a series of police raids and mass arrests conducted by the US Department of Justice between November 1919 and January 1920. Spearheaded by Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer and his young assistant, J. Edgar Hoover, the raids targeted leftist radicals, anarchists, communists, and labor activists during the height of the First Red Scare.

The Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 and widespread post-WWI labor strikes fueled American fears that an anti-capitalist revolution was imminent domestically. Anarchist groups mailed or detonated bombs across major US cities targeting political and business leaders. One bomb severely damaged Palmer’s own home in Washington, DC, leading him to mobilize federal law enforcement against domestic radical groups.

Law enforcement raided private homes, union halls, and community centers across more than 30 cities without warrants. Estimates suggest between 4,000 and 10,000 people were detained. Utilizing wartime legislation like the Sedition Act of 1918 and deportation statutes, the government targeted foreign-born individuals. Nearly 500 radicals were deported. Suspects were frequently held without charges, denied access to legal counsel and arrested without valid warrants.

Palmer predicted a massive armed radical uprising on May 1, 1920 (May Day). When the day passed without incident, public support evaporated, turning his presidential ambitions into a political defeat. The flagrant disregard for due process during the raids triggered widespread backlash from legal scholars and the public, directly prompting the creation of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in 1920 to protect constitutional rights. The ACLU has since been taken over by Socialists & Communists who promote anti-Bill of Rights ideology.