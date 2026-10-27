AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
8h

Great article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

I believe that it is safe to say that President Trump had to fight hard for even these improvements, because of the VERY evil criminals in and outside of the US who desperately want him and America to fail~! Imagine what it would be like today, if these criminals were out of the picture? What these corrupt Democrat and RINO politicians are doing is obviously attempting to trigger a civil war, because their threats easily qualify them to be arrested and criminally prosecuted for Treason and all sorts of crimes. They must know that they are begging to be executed by the US Military Tribunal process. Imagine anyone SO completely insane, as to threaten Americans freedom, rights, country, and very lives~? I am especially concerned about the criminal Democrat politicians who are directly threatening to persecute President Trump supporters in the vilest terroristic comments that I have ever heard~! I am shocked that Americans can be arrested for yelling "Fire" in a crowded theater, but these criminal politicians can make very clear threats against Americans lives? I remember that the legal system supposedly allows what is called "Puffing" where politicians are allowed to say outrageous things and make wild claims, but clearly attempting to instigate violence is as evil and corrupt as it gets and it should never be allowed~! What bothers me the most is that these very public threats are bad enough, but we can be very sure that these insane Treasonous criminals who are making them are actually carrying out FAR more diabolical acts already~! What won't they do at this point, or next, and just how long do we wait before these evil criminals of humanity are stopped?

Sincerely, Mike

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Joe American's avatar
Joe American
7h

Very good article! There are those who embrace this. Liberalism has no moral core.

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