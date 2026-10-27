Mid-Term elections are coming soon and are very important. I want to remind voters to vote for Democrats if you:

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Want 9.1 percent inflation which includes food & energy under the Biden Regime.

Want fuel prices like 2022 under Biden when gas was at $5.04/gallon.

Want to wipe out Trump’s income tax cuts on Social Security, tips and overtime.

Want boys and men in girls and women’s sports.

Want boys and men in girls and women’s restrooms. showers, etc.

Want to import unlimited numbers of unvetted foreigners including criminals, gang members, Islamist terrorists, welfare fraudsters via newly unsecured borders.

Want to use YOUR tax dollars to support foreigners in style, living better than many Americans.

Want to ignore a tremendous amount of fraud of YOUR tax dollars, for example: Daycare fraud, Hospice fraud, Medicare & Medicaid fraud, SNAP fraud, et al.

Want an increase in crime by supporting No ICE or No Prisons, and by Defunding Police

Want to treat criminals like they are victims.

Want riots in your neighborhood like the BLM/Antifa riots of 2020.

Want Islamist riots like in France & Italy.

Want squatters moving into your house while you are at work or on vacation.

Want abortion up until the baby is in the birth canal.

Want socialized medicine so you must wait a year for treatment after being diagnosed.

Want high health care costs in order to give free health care to illegal aliens.

Want even more non-citizens to vote.

I could go on and on and on.

This Mid-Term is not a typical Mid-Term. It is not a choice between which way to improve America for the benefit of Americans. It is a choice between maintaining our Constitutional structure or replacing it with a Marxist structure.

Vote Red to keep your freedoms, your property, your private health insurance, your safety, your income and your American way of life.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.