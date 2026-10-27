Mid-Term elections are coming soon and are very important. I want to remind voters to vote for Democrats if you:
Want 9.1 percent inflation which includes food & energy under the Biden Regime.
Want fuel prices like 2022 under Biden when gas was at $5.04/gallon.
Want to wipe out Trump’s income tax cuts on Social Security, tips and overtime.
Want boys and men in girls and women’s sports.
Want boys and men in girls and women’s restrooms. showers, etc.
Want to import unlimited numbers of unvetted foreigners including criminals, gang members, Islamist terrorists, welfare fraudsters via newly unsecured borders.
Want to use YOUR tax dollars to support foreigners in style, living better than many Americans.
Want to ignore a tremendous amount of fraud of YOUR tax dollars, for example: Daycare fraud, Hospice fraud, Medicare & Medicaid fraud, SNAP fraud, et al.
Want an increase in crime by supporting No ICE or No Prisons, and by Defunding Police
Want to treat criminals like they are victims.
Want riots in your neighborhood like the BLM/Antifa riots of 2020.
Want Islamist riots like in France & Italy.
Want squatters moving into your house while you are at work or on vacation.
Want abortion up until the baby is in the birth canal.
Want socialized medicine so you must wait a year for treatment after being diagnosed.
Want high health care costs in order to give free health care to illegal aliens.
Want even more non-citizens to vote.
I could go on and on and on.
This Mid-Term is not a typical Mid-Term. It is not a choice between which way to improve America for the benefit of Americans. It is a choice between maintaining our Constitutional structure or replacing it with a Marxist structure.
Vote Red to keep your freedoms, your property, your private health insurance, your safety, your income and your American way of life.
Check me out on X @dianelgruber.
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Great article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!
I believe that it is safe to say that President Trump had to fight hard for even these improvements, because of the VERY evil criminals in and outside of the US who desperately want him and America to fail~! Imagine what it would be like today, if these criminals were out of the picture? What these corrupt Democrat and RINO politicians are doing is obviously attempting to trigger a civil war, because their threats easily qualify them to be arrested and criminally prosecuted for Treason and all sorts of crimes. They must know that they are begging to be executed by the US Military Tribunal process. Imagine anyone SO completely insane, as to threaten Americans freedom, rights, country, and very lives~? I am especially concerned about the criminal Democrat politicians who are directly threatening to persecute President Trump supporters in the vilest terroristic comments that I have ever heard~! I am shocked that Americans can be arrested for yelling "Fire" in a crowded theater, but these criminal politicians can make very clear threats against Americans lives? I remember that the legal system supposedly allows what is called "Puffing" where politicians are allowed to say outrageous things and make wild claims, but clearly attempting to instigate violence is as evil and corrupt as it gets and it should never be allowed~! What bothers me the most is that these very public threats are bad enough, but we can be very sure that these insane Treasonous criminals who are making them are actually carrying out FAR more diabolical acts already~! What won't they do at this point, or next, and just how long do we wait before these evil criminals of humanity are stopped?
Sincerely, Mike
Very good article! There are those who embrace this. Liberalism has no moral core.