The following article was written by a woman who had her farm destroyed, forcing her & hubby out of Washington State by Liberal lunacy. They moved to Idaho. Carolyn & Rick Kiesz own “Patriot Advocate” which is published monthly. You can reach her at carolyn@patriotadvocate.com.

Share

Recently, I shared my worldview with a 45-year-old so he’d know why many retirees see things differently.

When we were kids, the White House was far away and didn’t affect us, so we ignored it. We were raised on strong work ethics and a “do it yourself” attitude. Both Rick’s dad and mine were entrepreneurs with custom cabinet shops. Our moms worked, but didn’t need to — it was a choice.

In school we learned to love America — the ideal of it — Freedom, Independence, Self-governance — the individual over the collective. Though Rick and I had very different childhoods, we were taught to excel individually. “The sky’s the limit.” We loved America the Beautiful — the land and the people. We learned independence and liberty were why people around the world wanted to be Americans. We saw the benefits of hard work, honesty, and charity.

In our youth, individuals and fraternal organizations helped those who’d fallen on hard times, not the government. People were generous. My dad, and grandpa, joined many organizations that raised money to help the needy. Rick’s parent’s church helped the needy. In our day, there was no medical insurance. Doctors were affordable. My family had boats, and Rick’s had airplanes, but neither of our families were rich. Houses, cars, gas, food, clothes and medicine were affordable. It was an amazing time.

Government didn’t intrude in every aspect of your life then. Few were on welfare, and government was smaller.

Today BIG Government is the problem — NOT the solution. Government takes from “makers” and gives to “takers.” 42 Million Americans are on welfare today.^ Generations have been habituated to welfare, by government. Maybe some were on welfare when we were kids, but darn few, and it was temporary — NOT welfare for life.

The Boise Rescue Mission is a perfect example of how things work better without the government. They grow yearly, and help people get sober, get jobs and get housing. We donate because they’re successful, self-sufficient, and don’t take a dime from government.

Another example is our small town’s swimming pool; entirely funded, for 50 years, by town residents. Volunteers hold yearly events, and the proceeds keep the pool running. This year’s Fall Festival had a car show, craft faire, costume contest, chili cook-off, corn-hole competition and more. It rained — got moved, but still had a HUGE turnout. Imagine government in charge. Glad it’s not. Our town is in control and beholden to nobody!

Once a month our town has City Council meetings and we attend. Our Mayor is determined to keep the town out of the government’s web. We’ve got water issues, but thanks to creative councilmen, we’ve got a plan to pay for what we need without government grants, or a bond.

We don’t trust the government and we want it limited. A government large enough to give you everything is also large enough to take it all away. This is our worldview. I hope our young friend will understand.

Affordability! Affordability! Affordability! Diane L. Gruber · Dec 16 Democrats create or find a word, then the Fake Media, like squawking parrots, repeats it until it is time to move on to the next Democrat propaganda word or phrase. The America-Last Cult repeats it again & again & again hoping to hide the failu… Read full story