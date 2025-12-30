The Worldview of Baby Boomers Explained
The following article was written by a woman who had her farm destroyed, forcing her & hubby out of Washington State by Liberal lunacy. They moved to Idaho. Carolyn & Rick Kiesz own “Patriot Advocate” which is published monthly. You can reach her at carolyn@patriotadvocate.com.
Recently, I shared my worldview with a 45-year-old so he’d know why many retirees see things differently.
When we were kids, the White House was far away and didn’t affect us, so we ignored it. We were raised on strong work ethics and a “do it yourself” attitude. Both Rick’s dad and mine were entrepreneurs with custom cabinet shops. Our moms worked, but didn’t need to — it was a choice.
In school we learned to love America — the ideal of it — Freedom, Independence, Self-governance — the individual over the collective. Though Rick and I had very different childhoods, we were taught to excel individually. “The sky’s the limit.” We loved America the Beautiful — the land and the people. We learned independence and liberty were why people around the world wanted to be Americans. We saw the benefits of hard work, honesty, and charity.
In our youth, individuals and fraternal organizations helped those who’d fallen on hard times, not the government. People were generous. My dad, and grandpa, joined many organizations that raised money to help the needy. Rick’s parent’s church helped the needy. In our day, there was no medical insurance. Doctors were affordable. My family had boats, and Rick’s had airplanes, but neither of our families were rich. Houses, cars, gas, food, clothes and medicine were affordable. It was an amazing time.
Government didn’t intrude in every aspect of your life then. Few were on welfare, and government was smaller.
Today BIG Government is the problem — NOT the solution. Government takes from “makers” and gives to “takers.” 42 Million Americans are on welfare today.^ Generations have been habituated to welfare, by government. Maybe some were on welfare when we were kids, but darn few, and it was temporary — NOT welfare for life.
The Boise Rescue Mission is a perfect example of how things work better without the government. They grow yearly, and help people get sober, get jobs and get housing. We donate because they’re successful, self-sufficient, and don’t take a dime from government.
Another example is our small town’s swimming pool; entirely funded, for 50 years, by town residents. Volunteers hold yearly events, and the proceeds keep the pool running. This year’s Fall Festival had a car show, craft faire, costume contest, chili cook-off, corn-hole competition and more. It rained — got moved, but still had a HUGE turnout. Imagine government in charge. Glad it’s not. Our town is in control and beholden to nobody!
Once a month our town has City Council meetings and we attend. Our Mayor is determined to keep the town out of the government’s web. We’ve got water issues, but thanks to creative councilmen, we’ve got a plan to pay for what we need without government grants, or a bond.
We don’t trust the government and we want it limited. A government large enough to give you everything is also large enough to take it all away. This is our worldview. I hope our young friend will understand.
^This figure only includes AMERICANS who are on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), AKA Food Stamps. It excludes legal & illegal aliens on SNAP as well as recipients of the hundreds of other taxpayer funded programs wherein people receive money and benefits which they did not earn, such as Medicaid. Think massive Somali fraud.
I’m a late boomer. Born in 1963, and my daughter is a late gen x’er. We are more a like and have the same world view.
However, my experience was completely different from yours. I was raised on the streets of Houston, Tx. Neither one of my parents ever paid taxes, never owned a home and never aquired SS numbers. They didn’t trust the government and worked under the table. They didn’t buy into the American dream.
As I aged out, I was so damn confused. I myself didn’t get a SS number until I was 28 years old. And I did this because I wanted to be normal like everyone else.
So, I paid into the system. And the funny thing is… my brother who never paid into the system gets more benefits than I do. He gets housing, Medicaid, SSI check, Snap card and much more.
I receive a SS check and I don’t have insurance and I don’t qualify for Medicaid. I canceled my Obamacare plan because I couldn’t use it and the government was paying the insurance company more than I received a month in SS.
My brother is 11 months younger than I am and he has never worked. He mostly played in boy bands and dreamed of making it big one day. He did this for fifty years.
He said he wasn’t a chump, and he owned a guitar. He told me he would never live the menial life like me and work 9 to 5, and he didn’t.
Those that worked, get the shaft, and those that don’t, get rewarded. Go figure..