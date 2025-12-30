AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Te Reagan
I’m a late boomer. Born in 1963, and my daughter is a late gen x’er. We are more a like and have the same world view.

However, my experience was completely different from yours. I was raised on the streets of Houston, Tx. Neither one of my parents ever paid taxes, never owned a home and never aquired SS numbers. They didn’t trust the government and worked under the table. They didn’t buy into the American dream.

As I aged out, I was so damn confused. I myself didn’t get a SS number until I was 28 years old. And I did this because I wanted to be normal like everyone else.

So, I paid into the system. And the funny thing is… my brother who never paid into the system gets more benefits than I do. He gets housing, Medicaid, SSI check, Snap card and much more.

I receive a SS check and I don’t have insurance and I don’t qualify for Medicaid. I canceled my Obamacare plan because I couldn’t use it and the government was paying the insurance company more than I received a month in SS.

My brother is 11 months younger than I am and he has never worked. He mostly played in boy bands and dreamed of making it big one day. He did this for fifty years.

He said he wasn’t a chump, and he owned a guitar. He told me he would never live the menial life like me and work 9 to 5, and he didn’t.

Those that worked, get the shaft, and those that don’t, get rewarded. Go figure..

