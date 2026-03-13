Becky Pringle & Brandi Weingarten with Jill Biden.

Indoctrination of school children is nothing new. It started shortly after President Jimmy Carter established the US Department of Education, slowly, unnoticed by most parents. When President Barack Obama accelerated the indoctrination to a delusional level by forcing transgender ideology and Critical Race Theory on kids as young as age 5, I did not think Democrats could stoop any lower. I was wrong. Now, “teachers” are training young haters and future terrorists in virtually all blue states and some red states.

MINNEAPOLIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING

On January 23rd, Minnesota became ground zero for one of the most unusual protest/riot movements in recent US history: a statewide “economic blackout” aimed at pressuring US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to end arrests of criminal illegal aliens, murderers, rapists, child abusers, et al. Major media claimed that tens of thousands of residents, workers, students, teachers, business owners, and religious leaders, stayed home from work, school, and shopping to express solidarity with illegals in Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Local businesses allegedly also closed their doors as part of “ICE Out of Minnesota — Day of Truth and Freedom.”

They took aim at Operation Metro Surge, a campaign of the US Department of Homeland Security involving the deployment of thousands of ICE and other federal agents across the state to detain illegal aliens enjoying Minnesota’s sanctuary policies.

Minnesota’s youth figured prominently in public demonstrations, walkouts, riots and school closures. Delicately disposed students at the University of Minnesota said they felt “angry” and unable to focus on classes because of heightened tensions. Ha! Social media posts show the brainwashing of tomorrow’s college kids happening before our eyes: blue-haired, nose-pierced teachers leading children as young as five in protests blocking traffic in the streets so they can “make their voices heard.”

Though elementary and secondary schools did not formally close for the January 23rd event, the buzz on social media maintained that many students nevertheless stayed home for safety reasons due to fear of federal enforcement action nearby. The fear, of course, was instilled in them by their lunatic teachers and parents. Many public school districts offered convenient online options during the strike, also citing safety concerns, which apparently did not extend to the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, where students (bearing professionally produced signs and banners) rallied against ICE to the goading of career agitators such as Minnesota Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“I sued the Department of Homeland Security two days ago,” Ellison lied to the cheering teens, “because they are breaking the law.”

“Anytime Keith Ellison sues the Trump administration, just know that Norm Eisen and Democracy Inc. are behind it as part of their 10 years long color revolution against Trump, MAGA and populism,” noted social-media influencer The Researcher on X. The New American has been warning of that influential alliance for years, as it has of the other “ICE Out of Minnesota” promoters who are using the hackneyed leftist tactic of weaponizing children to achieve their nefarious ends.

TEACHERS UNIONS TRAINING FUTURE TERRORISTS

Foremost on the list of those indoctrinating children is the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in the United States and the only labor union that maintains a federal charter. Congressional conservatives have been trying for years to rectify that injustice, with Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introducing the latest version of the NEA Charter Repeal Act (S. 2310) last year. Her US House colleague, Representative Bob Good (R-VA), wrote in his version of the bill that the NEA has “become a massive political operation dedicated to electing Democrats and imposing a radical progressive agenda on America’s schools.” The organization is outspoken in its support of abortion, illegal immigration, transgenderism, and critical race theory. In 2021, “NEA Board Member Mollie Page Mumau wrote on Facebook that shooting people ‘hiding behind religious exemptions’ to vaccine mandates ‘would be quicker and ultimately safer than putting me and my friends and family at risk,” continued Good.

Some 97 percent of the NEA’s political action committee funding goes to support leftist political campaigns and organizations, according to Influence Watch, and NEA President Becky Pringle, who makes $496,000 per year off members’ dues, is known for her unhinged rants at public events. “Diversity! Equity! And inclusion! Say the words! Say them!” she shrieked during an assembly last summer. At another event she screamed, “Our students! Our babies are depending on us!”

Randi Weingarten, Pringle’s cohort at the second largest teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers, makes even more, nearly $570,000 per year. Observed someone who has been watching the union for a long time: “99.97 percent of her union’s campaign contributions in 2024 went to the Democrats. It’s a money laundering operation.” The Democrat Party is a “wholly owned subsidiary” of America’s teachers unions. Indeed, Weingarten is a darling of the Left. She co-chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2000 US Senate campaign and served on President Joe Biden’s Academic Partnership Council.

Under the radical watch of such villains, US students’ academic records evince notable and persistent lags behind top-performing nations, according to metrics such as the Program for International Student Assessment and Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study. But what does that matter to those following in the footsteps of the atheists and secular humanists (like John Dewey and William F. Phelps) who founded the organizations Pringle and Weingarten now represent?

These two women are worthy successors, weaponizing children as did their antecedents. Both published emotionally charged statements on their respective websites about ICE protests. Weingarten used the excuse that “children are terrified, families are afraid to send their kids to school and people who are sick are afraid to get medical care.” Likewise, Pringle hypocritically equivocated: “All students, regardless of race, background, or ZIP code, deserve to feel safe and welcomed at school, with the respect and security they need to learn and thrive.” In other words, let’s weaponize taxpayers’ children and exploit them to protect aliens who enroll their children in our public schools.

Like their forebears, Pringle and Weingarten use the fabricated pretext of concern for children’s safety and well-being to justify their undermining not only of education and the family, but of law & order as well. Based on their respective track records, it would behoove parents to heed the lessons of history, beware the vested interest masquerading as a moral cause and remove your children from public schools.

This article is edited from one published in The New American’s March issue.

