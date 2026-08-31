“If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.” Thomas Jefferson to Charles Yancey, 1816

President Jefferson was not offering an opinion in the letter quoted above. He was stating a law, as fixed and unforgiving as gravity. A people may be ignorant. A people may be free. None has ever been both for long.

The natural-law writers our Founders read did not treat ignorance as one thing. Samuel Pufendorf, studied in every Colonial college worth the name, cut it into kinds and gave them names. Learn the names — we are living under every one of them.

The Ignorance That Would Have Stopped You

The first kind he called efficacious, which means the ignorance caused the deed. It is the missing fact that would have stopped a man cold had he known it. Abimelech took Sarah into his house because no one had told him she was Abraham’s wife. Knowledge would have been the brake. He simply did not have it.

Most Americans surrender their liberties in exactly this condition. They do not know that the Fourth Amendment was written by men who had watched British officers search any house they pleased, or that the 10th Amendment is not a suggestion. Tell them, and many will act. That is the good news, because this kind of ignorance has a cure, and the cure is a book.

The Ignorance That Changes Nothing

The second kind he called concomitant, which means the ignorance made no difference. A man kills his enemy with a blind blow, and would have struck him anyway had he known who stood there. Knowing would have changed nothing. The will was already set.

This is the ignorance of the men who govern us. Cite the Constitution to them and they nod, then vote the other way. They are not waiting to be informed. They are waiting to be unopposed.

The Ignorance We Choose

Pufendorf then asks where ignorance comes from, and here the knife goes deeper. Ignorance is voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary ignorance is the kind you sign for. It comes of laziness and inattention or, worse, of flat contempt for the plain means of learning what it was your duty to learn.

Voluntary ignorance is the American condition. In the form of a smartphone, a citizen carries in his pocket the complete Federalist, Madison’s notes on the Convention, every ratification debate, and all of Blackstone, and he uses the device to watch strangers dance. Cicero warned that to remain ignorant of what came before you were born is to remain forever a child. We have raised a nation of toddlers holding voter-registration cards.

Pufendorf allows one hard case: The drunk man who cannot think his way out of a fog he poured himself is guilty all the same. That is the citizen numbed by entertainment and partisan noise. The excuse is real. It is also worthless. No republic ever accepted drunkenness as a defense.

Involuntary ignorance is the other kind, in which a man could not have known and had no duty to find out. It is real. It is rare. It shrinks with every archive that goes online. It is not your excuse. Claiming it is not humility. It is cowardice in humility’s coat.

The Remedy

So read. Not someday. Tonight. Read the Constitution until its clauses answer you in your sleep. Read Madison, who built it. Read Montesquieu, who taught him. Read the Anti-Federalists, who told you in advance exactly what would go wrong, and were right. One hour a night is the entire price. Men have paid for those pages with their lives.

Liberty is not a feeling. It is not an inheritance that keeps itself. It is knowledge, held by a people who mean to hold it. Set the knowledge down and liberty goes with it. Jefferson gave us the terms. The bill is due. Ignorance will not be accepted as payment, and no one is coming to read the thing for you. Open the book.

Written by Joe Wolverton II, J.D. and recently published in The New American.

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