AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Aug 31

The would-be oligarchs profit equally from both kinds of ignorance. They need citizens who cannot recognize a constitutional violation and officials who understand the limits but calculate that nobody will enforce them. That combination turns parchment barriers into political confetti. Americans carry libraries in their pockets, yet surrender hours to distraction while bureaucrats, judges, prosecutors, and legislators convert inattention into power. The Constitution cannot defend people who refuse to read it, invoke it, or punish those who breach it. Liberty demands more than sentiment. It requires an informed citizenry willing to confront authority. Open the book, then make government obey it.

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3 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
Oct 8

I think about this stuff every time I see some useful idiot with an "All Are Welcome Here" sign in his yard or a COEXIST bumper sticker on his car. In addition to your advice here, we must also heed the advice of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, who cautions us never to bow down to the popular political culture: "Dealing With the Bullies Who Control Us": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/dealing-with-the-bullies-who-control

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