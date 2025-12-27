We “Get Real” pundits discuss how Seattle is rapidly changing as it enters into an “Urban Doom Loop,” like Portland, & its suburbs which are 150 miles to the south of Seattle. Like Portland, domestic terrorists have long owned the streets in Seattle because Democrat politicians & bureaucrats cheer them on AND fund them. Steve outlines how a Colorado election official, Tina Peters, is in prison BECAUSE she followed federal election laws in 2020. THIS is what happens when Democrats own the courts. Diane discusses how/why President Trump should stop or tax remittances illegals send to Mexico.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on December 17th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

