“The difference between this time and when I was an adviser to Donald Trump in his first administration, he would call me on the weekends because he knew his phone was being tapped and listened to by his Chief of Staff, John Kelly.” Sebastian Gorka

Think about that, an elected president who is being spied on by his own chief of staff, knows he is being spied on and can’t do anything about it because he doesn’t know who he can trust. Trump 47 learned a lot from Trump 45. Thus, he has appointed only those who agree with his America First Agenda and will work as hard as he to rescue their country from the “death debt spiral” leading us to economic collapse by 2030. Diane advises President Trump to ignore, completely ignore, the screaming, screeching and hysteria coming from Democrats and bureaucrats.

As President Trump and his sidekick, Elon Musk, are exposing ever more of the fraud, waste, abuse and grifting of OUR tax dollars, Democrats are screaming the loudest because they are the biggest grifters and Elon is closing their piggy banks. In this week’s podcast, the “Get Real” pundits discuss the mental breakdowns caused by exposure of and elimination of the money the Deep State launders to enrich themselves and fund the destruction of America. History professor, Steve Putney, explains how the last four years with Biden has actually been “good” for Americans because it woke us up to what is really happening.

