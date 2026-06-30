As June comes to an end, my readers will be happy to read this essay about how “Pride Month” is dying.

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Welcome to June, the month the perversion mob celebrates as “Pride Month.” Rainbow flags galore are billowing in downtowns from sea to shining sea, streaming services are pushing their perverted shows with extra zeal, and media outlets are ramping up reports on anything related to gays, bi’s, “trans,” and the overall confused, hexed, or mentally ill.

There are signs, however, that not all is well in the LGBTQ PR department. Americans are waning in support for deviancy, thanks in part to this group’s ever-growing laundry list of grievances and classifications, its lewd public displays, and its tyrannical demands for celebration & special treatment and its demands that children be sexually mutilated. They have overreached, and Americans are tired of it. There may be another reason for what is happening here, but more on that later.

The bottom line is, it appears that “gay fatigue” has set in, much like “black” fatigue.” We noticed this trend emerge last year. This year, we look at additional data points that suggest support for deviancy has indeed peaked and we may be on track to take back some cultural territory.

STATES PUSHING BACK

For starters, five states have decided to reject Pride Month altogether. Over in the Volunteer State, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a resolution designating June 2026 as Nuclear Family Month. Indiana’s governor, Mike Braun, issued a proclamation also dubbing June Nuclear Family Month. Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders made a similar move. She declared June “Fidelity Month,” as in “fidelity to God, family, community, and country,” which, she accurately notes, “contributes to human flourishing and supports a healthy, stable, well-ordered society.”

Over in the beehive state, Utah Governor Spencer Cox echoed Sanders’ move, also issuing a proclamation recognizing June as Fidelity Month. And in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey designated June “Strong Families Month.” Like Sanders, Ivey included a nugget of age-old wisdom in her proclamation, writing that “homes led by stable parents, a father and a mother, provide children with the structure and discipline necessary to succeed.”

The ideas in these declarations are as true and old as time itself. Tennessee’s bill points out that “the nuclear family is God’s perfect design for humanity.” And in her proclamation, Ivey reminds citizens that stable families cultivate successful children. But she goes a step further, taking an extra jab at the feminist cohort, the pioneers of the LGBTQ mob. “Fathers are the head of the household,” the proclamation says. “They play an essential role in the development of children by providing leadership, protection and support that help shape strong families and stronger communities.” There is no shortage of metrics suggesting a strong correlation between fatherlessness and higher probabilities of imprisonment, drug use, suicide, rape crimes, and poor school performance.

POLLING CONFIRMS RESISTANCE

A Gallup poll published June 10th also suggests people are tiring of the perversion mob. “After two decades of rising support for LGBTQ+ issues, U.S. attitudes have plateaued and begun to slide back modestly,” the introduction says. “Approval of same-sex marriage, moral acceptance of gay and lesbian relations, and endorsement of gender changes are all down from peaks reached in the early 2020s.”

Support for “gay marriage” has fallen six points in less than three years. The percentage of Americans who view homosexual relations as moral is lower than it’s been in a decade. And approval for the blatantly insane transgender psyop has dropped six points.

This is all contrary to the prevailing trend that dominated the 21st century. The Gallup poll notes that “the percentage of U.S. adults in favor of legalizing same-sex ‘marriage’ increased by 44 points between 1996 and 2022, from 27 percent to 71 percent, before dipping to 69 percent in 2024 and continuing to decline.” As for homosexual relationships, in 2001, 40 percent of Americans thought it moral. By 2022, that number had nearly doubled, reaching 71 percent. But today it has dropped to 64 percent.

The main demographic to blame for declining approval of deviancy is Republicans. “For example, in 2021 and 2022, 55 percent of Republicans said they favored legal same-sex marriage, but today, the figure is 37 percent,” according to Gallup. Even Independents are tiring, as their “support has dropped six points, to 67 percent.” Meanwhile, Democrats haven’t budged. Their “views are the same as in 2022 (87% in favor).”

CONSERVATIVES TO BLAME?

This is one of the few examples suggesting that conservatives are somewhat interested in conserving something. As Gallup noted, for two decades that wasn’t the case.

Gallup blames “conservative leaders” who pushed “back against diversity, equity and inclusion programs” for the growing disapproval of cultural depravity. The trouble with this analysis is that it puts the cart before the horse. Yes, the Trump Administration made a lot of moves to get rid of racist DEI programs and undermine state-sanctioned racism and perversion. But it did that because people elected Trump, in large part, to do exactly that. Cultural degradation was a key driver for many into the Trump coalition last election. People wanted a leader who would stop the madness Democrats were fueling. In essence, support for deviancy isn’t declining because politicians ended state-sanctioned racism and perversion. It’s declining because the people voted them into power to do exactly that.

OR INCREASING CHRISTIANITY?

There’s another trend that may explain why support for perversion is declining. It appears that support for deviancy began to dwindle just as Christian religiosity began rising.

Christian polling and market research firm Barna published a study in April of last year suggesting a 12-point increase from 2021 to 2025 in adults who made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ. “This shift is not only statistically significant , it may be the clearest indication of meaningful spiritual renewal in the United States,” Barna notes. “Commitment to Jesus was lowest in 2021 and 2022, when it bottomed out at 54 percent. Since then, the research shows a steady, year-over-year increase in the key indicator” to 66 percent.

Another positive moral trend is the rise in faith among men. A Gallup poll from April of this year shows a 14-percent jump in men who say religion is very important to them. “Gallup’s latest data, from 2024-2025, show 42% of young men saying religion is very important to them, up sharply from 28% in 2022-2023.” The news isn’t as positive for women: “By contrast, during this period, young women’s attachment to religion has held steady at about 30 percent.”

WE THE PEOPLE KNEW

It has taken the American people two decades to realize the perversion lobby wasn’t just seeking tolerance from the rest of us, as we were told. They have been demanding celebration and special treatment. This came as no surprise to us here at The New American, though. We saw this coming three decades ago. In the June 8, 1998 print edition of TNA, titled “The Politics of Perversion,” we said:

“The militant sodomites have made it clear that tolerance is not sufficient; they demand positive ‘approval’ from society, manifested in the enactment of laws granting them special rights, and the abolition of the residual laws that impede their full homoerotic expression and deny their full access to children.”

We also listed eight goals we predicted the perversion lobby aimed to accomplish over the coming years. The list included legalizing marriage among homosexuals (check), obtaining adoption rights (check), inserting homosexual education at all levels (check), disseminating homosexual literature in public schools (check), abolishing all state and local laws restricting homosexual behavior (check), creating an atmosphere that persecutes “homophobes” (check), expanding perverted programming on television (check), and admitting homosexuals into the Boy Scouts (check).

What we said would happen is exactly what has happened. It’s not because we had a crystal ball. The organizers behind the movement to make America depraved made their intentions clear all the way back then. Unfortunately, though, thanks in part to their decent nature, Americans naïvely believed the deviants’ only goal was to be left alone.

The decline of morality, like that of so many other American institutions, was manufactured. As we noted in the aforementioned article, “The Politics of Perversion”:

“The homosexual revolution is but the latest and most viscerally repellent installment in an ongoing, much larger revolution that has been in the process of upending our entire civilization for many years.”

THE FOUNDERS KNEW

The schemers who’ve been fomenting the revolution against Western Christian values know exactly what’s at stake. The American Framers laid out in plain English the importance of religion to a free and functioning American society. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He also said, “Statesmen my dear Sir, may plan and speculate for Liberty, but it is Religion and Morality alone, which can establish the Principles upon which Freedom can securely stand.” And in his Farewell Address, George Washington wrote, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, Religion and morality are indispensable supports.”

These are among the many examples of American Framers emphasizing the importance of faith to freedom. Restoring traditional Western, Christian-based values is essential to restoring our country and the liberties we’ve lost. This is not a side issue. It’s an essential issue.

Thank you to The New American for this article, slightly edited by yours truly.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber