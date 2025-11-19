Senator Slotkin & five other Democrats call for our military to defy Trump & Hegseth’s orders.

Yesterday, six Democrats ^ in the US Senate & US House released an ad urging military members to defy Commander in Chief Trump’s orders , that is, to mutiny. Democrats are trying to create a trigger (Step No. 8) which will cause civil war.

COMPLETED:

Step #1: Loss of civic trust, when people stop believing the system is fair. When faith in the rules collapses, the republic begins to wobble. America entered this phase years ago. From this American’s point of view this step began around 2000, when systemic discrimination against “whites” in academia, in the workforce and in virtually all arenas could no longer be hidden under the outdated rubric of “affirmative action.”

Step #2: Polarization hardens into “identity.” At this phase, politics stops being about policy, and starts being about who one is as a person. The Left has divided Americans into “oppressors” and “oppressed.” Although this started during the Clinton Administration, most Americans did not recognize it until rather recently. I, for example, never viewed myself as a “white American,” just an American, UNTIL Liberals who didn’t even know me started spewing nonsensical pejoratives at me simply because of my skin color (2020). Though I am not wealthy, all of a sudden I had “white privilege” despite the fact that I never had anything handed to me and what I have, I earned through my own labors & initiative.

Step #3: Breakdown of the gatekeepers, such as the church, universities, media, political parties. When they fail, extremism fills the vacuum. This phase was developing at the same time Step #1 and Step #2 were developing. The Democrat Party was slowly being taken over by the hate-filled Hard Left. The party has now reached the point where they can no longer control their fringe lunatics. At the same time, the Republican Party was moving further to the right. Fortunately, the fringe lunatics show no signs of taking over, yet.

Step #4: Parallel information systems, two sets of “facts.” Civil Wars require different realities. Until the advent of the internet, Americans received all their national news from a handful of outlets which, as the decades rolled on, became increasingly political, ignoring facts that did not fit their Leftist narrative. Now, there are too many information outlets to count. Americans can sort through all the facts and choose which ones they believe. Losing some of their power over the flow of information, The Left, with the help of legacy media, has begun rewriting history, both events generations old and those within recent memory. It appears, in some incidents, The Left is programming AI to “change” historical facts to fit their latest narratives.

HAPPENING NOW:

Step #5: Loss of neutral rule of law. Justice is no longer blind. When I was practicing law in Oregon, I noticed the beginnings of the politicalization of law in 2004 wherein Democrat district attorneys began focusing on what Republicans were doing & saying. This politicalization spread to the Biden Regime. Of the thousands of examples, just one: Biden’s DOJ dropped charges against the 400 or so 2020 rioters who damaged federal property and assaulted federal officers. At the same time, Biden’s AG, twisting statutes into pretzels, began arresting and prosecuting Trump supporters who were in DC on or around January 6, 2021 and did nothing more than wander through what they thought was their capitol building.

Step #6: Normalization of political violence, where it stops shocking the system. Left-wing attacks and plots have been on the rise these last ten years. The 2020 Democrat-promoted riots occurred in 574 locations, caused $2 billion in damage, at least 25 people were murdered, thousands of police officers were injured and it was all downplayed & excused because the violence came from The Left. Now, we are witnessing a rising tolerance for Liberals committing violence against those they perceive to be Conservatives, Republicans or MAGA supporters, as well as law enforcement officers. This American thought we would see 2020-type rioting during the summer of 2025. Instead, The Left convinced one Useful Idiot to assassinate Charlie Kirk.and many Useful Idiots to harass & assault ICE officers as they are performing their lawful duties of arresting the worst of the worst illegal aliens.

JUST BEGINNING:

Step #7: The rise of militia and parallel forces. We are already seeing signs of this phase. States and cities, such as Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois, have been mobilizing Antifa mobs and other misfits to attack ICE officers and facilities, using tax dollars. Within hours of his election as governor of Washington State last November, Bob Ferguson announced that he was forming a committee to “fight Trump” who had just won a landslide victory to be the next President of the United States. This, despite the fact that 1,530,923 Washington residents voted for Trump/Vance. Ferguson does not consider himself to be the governor of all Washingtonians.

JUST WAITING FOR IT:

Step #8: The trigger event. Civil wars start with a trigger event, orchestrated or not. Examples of triggers: Disputed election in 2026 or 2028. Political assassination or major attack. A state-federal standoff turning violent. Supreme Court decision that causes massive unrest. Financial crisis or dollar crisis.

AVOIDABLE IF STEP #8 DOESN’T HAPPEN:

Step #9: The point of no return, when police, military or federal agencies split. A few examples: Tension between national guard & federal directives. Tension between state guard & state directives in blue states. States openingly defying federal actions on immigration laws, drug laws, sanctuary policies, etc. Yes, we are currently experiencing these tensions. It just needs the trigger of Step #8.

The question is: Will Democrats orchestrate a trigger?

^Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Representatives Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) & Jason Crow (D-CO).