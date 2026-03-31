An unnamed, paid organizer at the “No Kings” protest/riot in St. Paul, Minnesota (these are the same organizers who talked Renee Good & Matthew Pretti into sacrificing their lives) didn’t hide her disdain towards the Useful Idiots and Election Deniers who showed up to scream & holler at the State Capitol:

“The nation is watching this stream. (No we weren’t!) I want you to know, if you want to ‘act like Minnesota’ because Minnesota is the model, what can I do?’ You can check your ego about what you want to do and listen to the leadership and when they tell you what needs to be done, you do THAT. And you pay enough attention to the (highly paid) amazing organizers, who have been on the ground, who actually have the information, who have already done the work, instead of starting your own. . . . . You need to be the pack mule. . . . What we need is pack mules because there are brilliant minds & brilliant leaders in this community who are often times putting up the folding chairs when they should be strategizing. . . . So, be the folding chairs people, be the ‘I will bring donuts’ people, for the brilliant (Communist) minds who make this train run.”

The audience could be seen and heard cheering while this speaker was insulting them. Many of them are mentally ill and some of them are making good wages destroying our freedoms. Would audience members have been drug away by Antifa thugs had they not cheered, the way people in North Korea, Iran & China are treated?

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.