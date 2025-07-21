Two fundamentalist Muslim migrants from Iraq are on trial in Olympia, Washington, the state’s capitol, over a horrific attack on their teen daughter outside the girl’s former high school last October. Prosecutors say Ihsan Ali and Zahraa Ali, who reside in Lacey, both strangled the 17-year-old girl to try to kill her as revenge for her rejecting their plan to marry her off to an older Muslim man in their home country. After a week-long trial, the jury is currently in deliberations.

The girl's parents disapproved of her living an American lifestyle and having a black American boyfriend. They allegedly hunted her down after she ran away the day she was supposed to fly to Iraq to marry an older man she had never met. Neither of the parents speaks English, and both are being provided with an Arabic translator at trial at taxpayer expense. Being in a sanctuary state, authorities are hiding basic facts about this couple: When did they arrive in America? Are they legal immigrants or illegal aliens? Is the father supporting the family, or are they on the taxpayer dole? [Muslim wives are so controlled by their husbands they are rarely allowed to enter the workforce.]

An honor killing is a practice in some Muslim societies when male family members justify killing a woman or girl, by claiming the victim has brought dishonor to the family, according to Britannica. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that up to 5,000 women are killed each year in such situations.

SCHOOL BOYS SAVED GIRL’S LIFE

Watch the harrowing surveillance video below showing brave school boys fighting the dad to try to save the girl as she was being choked. The girl was able to break free after multiple people intervened. Her mother then grabbed the girl by the neck when she tried to run for her life. This violent incident unfolded outside Timberline High School on October 18, 2024. The parents, Ihsan and Zahraa Ali were arrested.

Ihsan Ali, 44, and his 40-year-old wife, the victim's mother, Zahraa Ali, are charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree attempted kidnapping, and second-degree domestic violence assault in Thurston County.

Additionally, the father is charged with fourth-degree assault and the mother is charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order and second-degree burglary.

Josh Wagner, a witness, described the scene: "The dad was on his back, and his daughter was on top of him, and he had her in a choke hold." Wagner, who initially thought he was witnessing a fight among students, intervened upon realizing the gravity of the situation, a grown man violently attacking a girl. "It was pretty angering. I didn't know what was going on, why it was happening," he said.

Wagner recounted, "What I saw was the adult male had the teenager in a headlock, choking her from the back, so I removed his arm from her, and then she got up and ran with another kid, who come to find out, was her boyfriend."

According to court documents, Ihsan Ali was choking his daughter "to the point where she had lost consciousness" while other students, including her boyfriend, attempted to intervene.

BOYFRIEND’S FATHER TESTIFIED

The girl's mother, Zahraa Ali, was also involved in the attack, grabbing and choking her daughter. Victor Barnes, whose son (the boyfriend) was among those trying to stop the assault, said, "He proceeded to black out and punch my son in the face and proceeded to try to kill his daughter."

A previous incident at the high school between Zahraa Ali and her daughter’s boyfriend set events in motion. It hasn’t been revealed in court what happened there, but we do know it prompted the boyfriend’s family, the Barnes, to get a restraining order against Mrs. Ali.

“Once I found out the school had a no trespass order on Zahraa Ali, and the parents pulled (their daughter) out of school, I didn’t feel like my son was in immediate danger until they knew where we lived,” Barnes said. “Once I found out they knew where we lived and they came to our home, that’s when I said I have to do something.”

Court documents state the girl eventually got away and ran into the school screaming, “My dad was trying to kill me, he was trying to kill me,” which prompted a lockdown as school staff blocked the girl’s parents from getting to her.