Ever been in a meeting that went off the rails, that wound up dealing with topics that were not on the agenda? I am not just referring to a political meeting. It could happen in any type of meeting. Remember, Leftists view everything as political. The meeting needs only one Leftist attendee who fancies him/herself an activist and superior to the other attendees, and the meeting ends in frustration with nothing being decided, or ends with a “consensus” about a topic that was totally different from the original purpose of the meeting. That did not happen by accident. One technique used by Leftists is bringing with them other Leftists, even those who were not invited to the meeting, to assist in taking over the meeting. The Leftist participants arrange in advance to change the focus of the meeting by dominating the discussion with topic(s) of their choosing.

I WATCHED ACTIVISTS TAKEOVER A MEETING

I still remember the moment a colleague told me I was not allowed to say “illegal aliens.” Tom K., whom I barely knew, demanded I say “undocumented immigrants.” When he arrived at a small, attorneys-only conference with three progressive activists, I knew something was up. He had brought these non-attorneys in order to monitor and direct the discussion, and to intimidate those who were invited to this meeting. It worked, some of us looked at each other and began carefully choosing our words for fear of being put on some kind of list^ and/or labeled as “racist.” By the way, the agenda had nothing to do with foreigners, legal or illegal. It was Tom K. and his comrades who twisted the discussion into “undocumented immigrants,” a term I had never heard before. That was 2006. So, I merely asked “are you talking about illegal aliens?”

These non-attorneys did not belong at this meeting. Indeed, the meeting had been called for the limited purpose of discussing the handful of resolutions (NOTHING about illegal aliens) that would be voted on at the upcoming Oregon State Bar (OSB) Annual Conference, AND the only attorneys who had been invited, about 15, were elected members of the OSB House of Delegates. I was a delegate who had just been overwhelmingly re-elected during the biggest voter turnout in OSB’s history. I represented the attorneys in four counties. Tom K. was also an elected member, so he had a right to attend this meeting.

The attorney who acted as leader or facilitator of this meeting simply because we were using his conference room, said nothing. That is because Americans who lean Right are too polite, too nice, trying to avoid confrontations. Leftists know this and use it to their advantage & against common sense non-activists. He could have and should have asked the non-attorneys to leave, but he didn’t. I am wiser now. Were this meeting held today, I would ask that all uninvited and non-attorneys leave the room.

TOM K. WAS USING THE HEGELIAN DIALECTIC

The Hegelian Dialectic is a method used in meetings to manipulate a group of decision makers.

This methodology is used primarily by Leftists, or social engineers, to influence committees, boards or any group to adopt their positions, sometimes this scheme takes time and is accomplished over many meetings. An appointed facilitator who is also a Leftist will try to lead the group into achieving unanimous consensus by the end of the meeting or series of meetings. There will be people planted in the room to take extreme Leftist positions to create conflict and they will be treated as reasonable by the facilitator, while those “on the right” or just those with practical ideas, will be portrayed as intolerant, bigoted and/or narrow-minded.

The facilitator throws compromise solutions onto the table, but always geared to what seems to be the center. This is effective in group dynamics to achieve the perception of the Left as mainstream and to marginalize the Right, leading to Leftist solutions. It has been used by Democrats in the US House and US Senate. That is why, until relatively recently, Democrats always get their policies voted into law.

MARX & OBAMA USED THIS MANIPULATIVE METHOD

The Hegelian Dialectic came from the German Philosopher Georg Hegel (1770-1831), who developed a decision making process which came to be described as Thesis, Antithesis and Synthesis. One could posit a point of view as a Thesis and its opposite as Antithesis. The merging of the two points of view would be the Synthesis. In other words, if a group were trying to decide whether an object was black or white, a consensus would be that it was gray. Not very conducive to truth seeking, but participants could be happy that agreement was reached. This method was used by noted Leftists: Marx, Stalin and Chicago Community Organizer Saul Alinsky, who influenced Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama.

Leftists are patient and they will schedule a series of meetings so that each time the process is repeated and each time consensus is reached, they are a little closer to their goal, until ultimately everyone buys into the Leftist Agenda. Many observers attribute the Two Party System that has developed in our federal government to the Hegelian Dialectic. If you have heard the phrase, “The Democrats are taking us over a cliff at 100 miles per hour, but the Republicans at only 90 MPH,” then you can see what they mean. The Mainstream Media acts like a facilitator when it urges consensus and praises bipartisanship, which always takes the country further & further Left. Just ponder how far Left the USA has traveled from, for example, the Clinton Administration. THAT is less than three decades, barely a generation ago. Gridlock would better serve the nation and We The People than our continual drift to the Left.

HOW TO FIGHT LEFTISTS IN MEETINGS

First of all, kick out anyone who was not expressly invited. Stick strictly to the agenda and do not allow anyone, even someone who comes across as pleasant or well-meaning. You can counter this method by having your “non-Leftists” members sit, dispersed around the meeting table or throughout the crowd. Have your common sense buddies agree to stick to the agenda and fight any attempts to deviate. Without consensus being achieved by the Leftists, their whole scheme falls apart. This will usually stop the process indefinitely, but be on guard for them to try again, and again, and again.

NOTE: Until Trump came along, Left leaning Republicans controlled the Republican Party. Few Republicans could be called committed Conservatives. THAT is what sparked the Tea Party Movement. Our Republican representatives at the federal level and at the Blue state level had been pulled Left, session after session, year after year and generation after generation, using the Hegelian Dialectic method.

^The corrupt Oregon State Bar secretly conducted a wired survey in 2001. There were only 13,000 attorneys then, and the Bar had everyone’s address. Yet, they chose to mail the questionnaire to only 5, 000 attorneys who were members of five groups. All these groups were & are known to contain high percentages of Democrats, Liberals, Progressives etc, and low percentages of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, etc. Not one attorney I knew received the questionnaire. This wired survey was used as “proof” that most of Oregon’s attorneys were racists so that the ruling elite had an excuse mandate diversity indoctrination classes. If an attorney did not take a three hour class every three years, he/she would be disbarred. Tom K. was actively involved in pushing diversity indoctrination and, thus, he was rewarded with the presidency of the Bar. Bar presidents are chosen by the Bar’s ruling elite, NOT by the membership.