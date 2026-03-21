George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” by revealing that he recently learned teachers in South Korea are using our podcasts in their English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. This is quite an honor. Now, I feel pressured to watch my enunciation. Ha!

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Diane discusses how Canada’s socialized medicine system is pushing white Canadians to commit suicide with the help of the government, and ponders whether access to pain relief & treatment is intentionally being limited in order to push patients to kill themselves. Is this happening in America? Steve reflects on how the bible teaches people to respect life and reject death.

Us “Get Real” pundits also discuss how the war in Iran reveals the laziness on the part of the countries who refuse to help America.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

STATES WITH “ASSISTED SUICIDE”

Oregon 1997, Washington 2008, Montana 2009, Vermont 2013, California 2016, Colorado 2016, District of Columbia 2017, Hawaii 2019, Maine 2019, New Jersey 2019, New Mexico 2021, Delaware 2026, New York 2026 and Illinois 2026.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 18th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney called in on his cellphone from his vacation home in Intercession City, Florida. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, also via cellphone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.