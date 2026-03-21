AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2h

A friend of mine’s son was a smoker in his 30s who contracted pneumonia and was hospitalized, sedated, and intubated for it. His pneumonia was bad enough so that the wife was told that if he survived, he could have mental changes due to lack of oxygen. The option offered her was to pull the plug on the machine that was breathing for him. The wife made the decision to stop treatment, pull the plug, and the mother and father who disagreed with her had no power to stop the killing of their son.

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