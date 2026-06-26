AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
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So much to discuss on this topic. Start with: "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda"

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats

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