The Democratic Party is an EVIL organization. I don’t use the word “evil” for shock value. It’s plain to see the “power-mongers” in control of that Party are evil. I do not believe every person who identifies as a Democrat is evil, but at some point even those with just a modicum of integrity and virtue need to decide about being identified with this evil organization. In recent years, the characteristics of the Democratic Party and their loyal members have become hateful, immoral and vile. You can’t help but notice that Democrats accuse the other Party of doing exactly what they themselves do. Fraud and criminal activity has been exposed within the Democratic Party. Bill and Hillary Clinton are the most criminal of any “married” couple in the history of America. Every move they made was to enrich themselves by hook or crook. In their wake is a list of dead or missing persons. The power Bill and Hillary wielded in the Democratic Party was so great no investigations about their criminal activity ever took place.

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In the 1950s, I knew many Democrats. They were family members, neighbors and friends who had ideas a little different than me, but they were enjoyable to be with. In fact, the differences were “joked” about. Then in 2008, during Obama’s presidential campaign, things changed. The tales of Obama’s life could not be verified. It became obvious he was a “Closet Communist” mentored by well-known Communist Frank Marshall Davis. Obama’s “Hope and Change” mantra was quite alarming to Patriots. The Democratic Party took a hard Left turn with Obama.

In 2020, the Party goons “ordained” Biden as their Presidential candidate, and reports said he got 81 million votes. Anyone with even the slightest discernment knows that was a lie, and ongoing investigations proved it. Then in 2024, when Biden was obviously in the throes of dementia, the Democrat establishment henchmen quickly tagged Kamala Harris as their front-runner. You can thank Kamala’s old “Sugar-Daddy” Willie Brown for putting a “nothing burger” like Kamala in the spotlight. Kamala makes Hillary look like a virtuous woman.

It’s now obvious the Democratic Party has become an evil enterprise, and the Ds and Rs are no longer two wings on the same bird. It might surprise many readers, but I do not consider Democratic Senator John Fetterman to be an evil man. He often breaks with his own Party when Democrat leadership wants to harm the average American.

There have been other Democrats, in the past, who I admired for one reason or another. Being raised in a staunch Republican home, I was not sure what to think of President Kennedy when I was in high school. Thinking back, JFK had beliefs on some topics that were more Conservative than most Republicans today. Congressman Larry McDonald (D-GA)^ was admired for his Constitutional stance from top to bottom. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a stronger proponent on the 4th Amendment than the majority of Republicans. Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich’s policy on foreign intervention was very much like our Nation’s Founding Fathers. Each one of these people were Democrats. As I’ve said many times, there used to be some Democrats who were Patriotic Americans.

I remember when Rush Limbaugh opined: “Do the corporate news media outlets control the Democratic Party, OR does the Democratic Party control U.S. news.” Since Obama, the debate is over — corporate news outlets are wholly-controlled by the Democratic Party.

Interesting factoid: The Communist Party USA stopped running presidential candidates in the 1980s because the Democratic Party was running candidates the Communists could endorse.

Finally, one big difference between the Democrats and Republicans: After a defeat, Democrats “circle the wagons.” When Republicans are defeated, they form a “circular firing squad.”

This article was written by Rick Kiesz co-creator of Patriot Advocate, with highlights and links by yours truly. If you want to receive their monthly newsletter, write to his wife and co-owner at carolyn@patriotadvocate.com.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.