AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Jack Sotallaro
Charlie Kirk was a good man doing the Lord's work. His assassination is another heinous act by the forces of evil, in this case the Left. Make no mistake, it was evil that pulled that trigger, no matter who the physical person was, and it is evil we fight. Not our fellow man, although man was the tool evil used to do their dastardly deed.

The Democrats made a deal with the devil a long time ago, and now it's time to pay the piper.

Jim McCraigh
Diane, I would only add that Charlie Kirk was not assassinated... rather, he was martyred.

