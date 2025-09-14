On social media, 10s of 1000s of Democrat voters are publicly denouncing their own party, divorcing themselves from ever coming near the party again, claiming they will never vote Democrat again. They are finally recognizing what most of us on “The Right” noticed years ago: The Left is full of haters who promote, commit & celebrate violence.

These new enlightened voters were utterly shocked to the core of how demonic and barbaric the modern political Left has become. The glee, the celebrations, the euphoria, the sadistic pleasure in the suffering of others, that splattered across social media following Charlie’s assassination shocked these Democrats. Good grief! Where were these people when Democrats were burning down cities just five years ago, while Democrat-elected leaders were cheering them on? The murder of over 25 people, half black, didn’t repulse them enough to reconsider their party affiliation?

AS DEMS LOSE THE YOUTH . . . .

We have seen a mass exodus from the Democrat Party these last four years with a 4.5 million swing of voters away from the Democrats and to the Republicans. This is a party in decline. They have lost the ability to persuade, so all that remains is violence, threats, terrorism to instill fear, to stop Conservatives from speaking. Indeed, now there is talk among various Conservatives, Republicans, Christians and media figures on “The Right” about whether they should stop holding outdoor events. So, while the likes of AOC, Bernie, Jeffries, Booker, Warren and various other Democrats stand on an outdoor stage, screaming into a mic at 100 attendees, Republicans and others on “The Right” will be indoors speaking to 1000s. Charlie’s murder will not silence us. It seems to have emboldened us.

When a party is no longer able to debate and persuade, it turns to coercion, threats and violence, which they have been doing for a decade now. They could not “prove him wrong” so they assassinated Charlie. Charlie helped America’s youth to think for themselves, to research, and not accept whatever their Leftist teachers tell them. Due in part to Charlie, the 20-somethings of today are the most Conservative generation in decades. A very bad sign for the Democrat Party which is dying from internal rot.