AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Here’s the Dems' scam: promise the moon, blame someone else when it never lands, then come back asking for more power to “fix it.” That’s Uncle Sugar politics—hook voters on dependency, then keep the pipeline flowing with empty guarantees. It worked in New York because enough people bought the illusion. But illusions don’t build economies, and they don’t sustain communities. At some point, the math catches up—and when it does, it’s the working class that eats the loss. If 2026 turns into a bidding war of freebies, voters better ask one question: who’s paying, and what are you really getting back?

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