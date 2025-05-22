AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
3m

Thank you for the great summary Diane! What are your thoughts on the increase in the debt ceiling? It’s a bit disappointing. Any insight into the rationale? Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture